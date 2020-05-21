Silently feel the wind in your hair with the Tesla Model 3 convertible

No roof, no noise, no problem.

Newport Convertible Engineering

World, meet the Tesla Model 3 convertible.

Newport Convertible Engineering

It comes from California-based Newport Convertible Engineering and it's... something.

Newport Convertible Engineering

It's not the prettiest thing, but for those that want a roofless Model 3, it will surely do.

Newport Convertible Engineering

The work keeps the Model 3's looks intact, but the B-pillar is a little funky.

Newport Convertible Engineering

The B-pillar sticking around is a good thing though because Autopilot will still function.

Newport Convertible Engineering

No word on a price, but it's probably rather expensive.

