No roof, no noise, no problem.
World, meet the Tesla Model 3 convertible.
It comes from California-based Newport Convertible Engineering and it's... something.
It's not the prettiest thing, but for those that want a roofless Model 3, it will surely do.
The work keeps the Model 3's looks intact, but the B-pillar is a little funky.
The B-pillar sticking around is a good thing though because Autopilot will still function.
No word on a price, but it's probably rather expensive.
Discuss: Silently feel the wind in your hair with the Tesla Model 3 convertible
