Sweden's biggest movie star: Volvos in films and TV shows

They may not have a seat at the Oscars, but Volvos are some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. The decidedly un-diva-like carmaker has been featured on screens big and small for decades.
In this entry of the Twilight saga, vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) drives a very un-vampish 2011 Volvo S60 R-Design.
The R-Design, with its vampire-unfriendly silver side mirrors, was first introduced in 2004.
Volvo has even infiltrated animation. In the hit TV show The Simpsons, Principal Skinner is seen driving what looks to be a brown 1979 Volvo 244.
According to Volvo, nearly 2.8 million 240s were sold while the vehicle was in production from 1974 to 1993.
Can you guess how many times the 1986 Volvo 240 has been appeared in films?
It appeared in the 2017 superhero film Spider-Man: Homecoming.
In this 2005 flick, Andy Stitzer (Steve Carell) learns how to drive the same make and model.
Here's a picture of an '86 Volvo 240 in the 2007 fantasy film.
The '86 Volvo 240 wasn't just featured in movies. It was also in the HBO drama Six Feet Under.
This 1986 Volvo 240 is from the 2008 romantic comedy 27 Dresses.
Other iterations of the 240 have been featured as well. In this 2005 comedy, Chris Brander (Ryan Reynolds) drives a 1983 Volvo 240 while visiting his family in New Jersey.
Here's a shot of Graves Baffert (Dane Cook) and Earl Brooks (Kevin Costner) sitting inside a 1990 Volvo 240.
Production of the 240 was halted in 1993.
In this 2014 action film, John Wick (Keanu Reeves) jumps on top of a 2001 Volvo S60 before attacking an enemy in an SUV.
The 2003 comedy Freaky Friday used the same make and model.
The luxury Volvo has been in production since 2000. Volvo will be revealing the model's third generation later this year.
In this 2011 comedy, digital bunnies cavort in the back of a 2009 Volvo XC90.
The same make and model of Volvo was used in the first episode of American Horror Story: Murder House.
The XC90 first went into production in 2002. The second generation of the model started in 2014.
In this 2014 thriller, Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck) heads to a bar in a 2014 Volvo XC90.
The 2013 model of the XC90 included updates to the taillights, and the black plastic trim was replaced with a silver finish.
In this 2013 zombie film, Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt) is driving a silver 2005 Volvo V70 when he gets into an accident.
The V70 started production in 1996.
In the episode "Back Off, Mary Poppins" in the second season of the sitcom "Two and a Half Men," housekeeper Berta is seen driving Alan Harper's 2001 Volvo V70. Over the years, Alan's car became something of a staple punchline in the show.
The "V" in V70 stands for versatility.
Walter White's nemesis Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) drives a 1998 Volvo V70 in the episode "Green Light."
This 1998 German thriller may celebrate travel on foot, but there's still a quick shot of a green 1998 Volvo V70.
Production of the V70 ended in 2016.
In this 1999 comedy film, a group of friends in a Kiss tribute band called "Mystery" drive around in this Volvo 244.
Here's a shot of Erin Grant (Demi Moore) and her daughter in a 1984 Volvo 244 DL.
In this 1997 legal drama, Rudy Baylor (Matt Damon) is leaning on his 1983 Volvo 244.
Before upgrading to the 2011 Volvo S60 R-Design, Cullen drove the 2010 version of the XC60 in this 2009 fantasy film.
The XC60 first went into production in 2008.
Here's a shot of a 2009 Volvo XC60 from the episode "Rose's Turn" in the ABC show Desperate Housewives.
The XC90 is currently in its second generation.
In the Season 2 Workaholics episode "Man Up," Adam DeMamp (Adam DeVine) and Blake Henderson (Blake Anderson) tend to their broken down Volvo 740 GLE.
The 2004 action film also featured a Volvo 740 GLE.
In this 1995 comedy, Gary Young (Phil Hartman) picks up Kevin Franklin (Sinbad) in his 1990 Volvo 740 at the Pittsburgh International Airport.
After the success of the 760 GLE, Volvo developed the 740 in 1984. The estate car version was introduced a year later.
In this 2010 comedy, Molly McCleish (Alice Eve) is seen getting into a red 2008 Volvo C30 at the PIttsburgh International Airport.
The three-door compact hatchback was in production from 2006 to 2013.
In this 2003 biopic, Steve Jobs (Ashton Kutcher) is seen driving this 1972 Volvo 145.
This classic Volvo model came equipped with five doors.
In this 2005 comedy-drama, David Spritz (Nicolas Cage) drives a 2004 Volvo S80 T6.
This model of Volvo was in production from 1998 to 2016.
In this 1997 thriller, professional thief Simon Templar (Val Kilmer) drives a red Volvo C70 T5.
The first generation C70s were unveiled at the 1996 Paris Motor Show.
Here's a shot of the classic 1967 Volvo 1800 S from the episode "A Double in Diamonds" in the fifth season of the TV show The Saint.
Production on this stylish sports car started in 1961.
Here's a shot of Jules Allgood (Julianne Moore) driving around in a 2008 Volvo XC70 in the 2010 comedy-drama film.
Like the Volvo S80, the XC70 ended production in 2016.
In the fifth Home Alone film, the Baxter family owns a 2005 Volvo XC70 AWD.
This version of the XC70 includes all-wheel drive (AWD).