Sweden's biggest movie star: Volvos in films and TV shows

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2: 2011 Volvo S60 R-Design

They may not have a seat at the Oscars, but Volvos are some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. The decidedly un-diva-like carmaker has been featured on screens big and small for decades. 

In this entry of the Twilight saga, vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) drives a very un-vampish 2011 Volvo S60 R-Design. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Summit Entertainment
1
of 52

Closeup of the 2011 Volvo S60 R-Design

The R-Design, with its vampire-unfriendly silver side mirrors, was first introduced in 2004.

Published:Caption:Photo:Volvo
2
of 52

Hollywood loves a Volvo

Volvo has even infiltrated animation. In the hit TV show The Simpsons, Principal Skinner is seen driving what looks to be a brown 1979 Volvo 244. 

Published:Caption:Photo:20th Television
3
of 52

Closeup of the Volvo 244

According to Volvo, nearly 2.8 million 240s were sold while the vehicle was in production from 1974 to 1993. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Volvo
4
of 52

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 1986 Volvo 240

Can you guess how many times the 1986 Volvo 240 has been appeared in films?

It appeared in the 2017 superhero film Spider-Man: Homecoming

Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Studios
5
of 52

The 40-Year-Old Virgin: 1986 Volvo 240

In this 2005 flick, Andy Stitzer (Steve Carell) learns how to drive the same make and model.

Published:Caption:Photo:Universal Pictures
6
of 52

Bridge to Terabithia: 1986 Volvo 240

Here's a picture of an '86 Volvo 240 in the 2007 fantasy film

Published:Caption:Photo:Buena Vista Pictures
7
of 52

Six Feet Under: 1986 Volvo 240

The '86 Volvo 240 wasn't just featured in movies. It was also in the HBO drama Six Feet Under.

Published:Caption:Photo:Warner Bros. TV
8
of 52

27 Dresses: 1986 Volvo 240

This 1986 Volvo 240 is from the 2008 romantic comedy 27 Dresses

Published:Caption:Photo:20th Century Fox
9
of 52

Just Friends: 1983 Volvo 240

Other iterations of the 240 have been featured as well. In this 2005 comedy, Chris Brander (Ryan Reynolds) drives a 1983 Volvo 240 while visiting his family in New Jersey.

Published:Caption:Photo:New Line Cinema
10
of 52

Mr. Brooks: 1990 Volvo 240

Here's a shot of Graves Baffert (Dane Cook) and Earl Brooks (Kevin Costner) sitting inside a 1990 Volvo 240. 

Published:Caption:Photo:MGM
11
of 52

Closeup of the Volvo 240

Production of the 240 was halted in 1993. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Volvo
12
of 52

John Wick: 2001 Volvo S60

In this 2014 action film, John Wick (Keanu Reeves) jumps on top of a 2001 Volvo S60 before attacking an enemy in an SUV.

Published:Caption:Photo:Summit Entertainment
13
of 52

Freaky Friday: 2001 Volvo S60

The 2003 comedy Freaky Friday used the same make and model.

Published:Caption:Photo:Buena Vista Pictures
14
of 52

Closeup of the 2001 Volvo S60

The luxury Volvo has been in production since 2000. Volvo will be revealing the model's third generation later this year. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Chrome Data
15
of 52

Hop: 2009 Volvo XC90

In this 2011 comedy, digital bunnies cavort in the back of a 2009 Volvo XC90.

Published:Caption:Photo:Universal Pictures
16
of 52

American Horror Story: 2009 Volvo XC90

The same make and model of Volvo was used in the first episode of American Horror Story: Murder House.

Published:Caption:Photo:20th Television
17
of 52

Closeup of the 2009 Volvo XC90

The XC90 first went into production in 2002. The second generation of the model started in 2014. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Volvo
18
of 52

Gone Girl: 2013 Volvo XC90

In this 2014 thriller, Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck) heads to a bar in a 2014 Volvo XC90. 

Published:Caption:Photo:20th Century Fox
19
of 52

Closeup of the 2013 Volvo XC90

The 2013 model of the XC90 included updates to the taillights, and the black plastic trim was replaced with a silver finish. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Volvo
20
of 52

World War Z: 2005 Volvo V70

In this 2013 zombie film, Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt) is driving a silver 2005 Volvo V70 when he gets into an accident.

Published:Caption:Photo:Paramount Pictures
21
of 52

Closeup of the 2005 Volvo V70

The V70 started production in 1996. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Chrome Data
22
of 52

Two and a Half Men: 2001 Volvo V70

In the episode "Back Off, Mary Poppins" in the second season of the sitcom "Two and a Half Men," housekeeper Berta is seen driving Alan Harper's 2001 Volvo V70. Over the years, Alan's car became something of a staple punchline in the show.

Published:Caption:Photo:Warner Bros. TV
23
of 52

2001 Volvo V70

The "V" in V70 stands for versatility. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Chrome Data
24
of 52

Breaking Bad: 1998 Volvo V70

Walter White's nemesis Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) drives a 1998 Volvo V70 in the episode "Green Light."

Published:Caption:Photo:Sony Pictures Television
25
of 52

Run Lola Run: 1998 Volvo V70

This 1998 German thriller may celebrate travel on foot, but there's still a quick shot of a green 1998 Volvo V70.

Published:Caption:Photo:Prokino Filmverleih
26
of 52

Closeup of the 1998 Volvo V70

Production of the V70 ended in 2016. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Volvo
27
of 52

Detroit Rock City: 1978 Volvo 244

In this 1999 comedy film, a group of friends in a Kiss tribute band called "Mystery" drive around in this Volvo 244. 

Published:Caption:Photo:New Line Cinema
28
of 52

Striptease: 1984 Volvo 244 DL

Here's a shot of Erin Grant (Demi Moore) and her daughter in a 1984 Volvo 244 DL. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Columbia Pictures
29
of 52

The Rainmaker: 1983 Volvo 244

In this 1997 legal drama, Rudy Baylor (Matt Damon) is leaning on his 1983 Volvo 244.

Published:Caption:Photo:Paramount Pictures
30
of 52

The Twilight Saga: New Moon: 2010 Volvo XC60

Before upgrading to the 2011 Volvo S60 R-Design, Cullen drove the 2010 version of the XC60 in this 2009 fantasy film

Published:Caption:Photo:Summit Entertainment
31
of 52

Closeup of the 2010 Volvo XC60

The XC60 first went into production in 2008. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Roadshow
32
of 52

Desperate Housewives: 2009 Volvo XC60

Here's a shot of a 2009 Volvo XC60 from the episode "Rose's Turn" in the ABC show Desperate Housewives.

Published:Caption:Photo:Disney
33
of 52

Closeup of the 2009 Volvo XC90

The XC90 is currently in its second generation. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Volvo
34
of 52

Workaholics: 1985 Volvo 740 GLE

In the Season 2 Workaholics episode "Man Up," Adam DeMamp (Adam DeVine) and Blake Henderson (Blake Anderson) tend to their broken down Volvo 740 GLE. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Viacom
35
of 52

Paparazzi: 1990 Volvo 740 GLE

The 2004 action film also featured a Volvo 740 GLE. 

Published:Caption:Photo:20th Century Fox
36
of 52

Houseguest: 1990 Volvo 740

In this 1995 comedy, Gary Young (Phil Hartman) picks up Kevin Franklin (Sinbad) in his 1990 Volvo 740 at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

Published:Caption:Photo:Buena Vista Pictures
37
of 52

Closeup of the Volvo 740 GLE

After the success of the 760 GLE, Volvo developed the 740 in 1984. The estate car version was introduced a year later. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Volvo
38
of 52

She's Out of My League: 2008 Volvo C30

In this 2010 comedy, Molly McCleish (Alice Eve) is seen getting into a red 2008 Volvo C30 at the PIttsburgh International Airport. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Paramount Pictures
39
of 52

Closeup of the 2008 Volvo C30

The three-door compact hatchback was in production from 2006 to 2013. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Roadshow
40
of 52

Jobs: 1972 Volvo 145

In this 2003 biopic, Steve Jobs (Ashton Kutcher) is seen driving this 1972 Volvo 145.

Published:Caption:Photo:Open Road Films
41
of 52

Closeup of the Volvo 145

This classic Volvo model came equipped with five doors. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Volvo
42
of 52

The Weather Man: 2004 Volvo S80 T6

In this 2005 comedy-drama, David Spritz (Nicolas Cage) drives a 2004 Volvo S80 T6. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Paramount Pictures
43
of 52

Closeup of the 2004 Volvo S80 T6

This model of Volvo was in production from 1998 to 2016. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Roadshow
44
of 52

The Saint: 1997 Volvo C70 T5

In this 1997 thriller, professional thief Simon Templar (Val Kilmer) drives a red Volvo C70 T5. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Paramount Pictures
45
of 52

Closeup of the 1997 Volvo C70 T5

The first generation C70s were unveiled at the 1996 Paris Motor Show

Published:Caption:Photo:Volvo
46
of 52

The Saint: 1967 Volvo 1800 S

Here's a shot of the classic 1967 Volvo 1800 S from the episode "A Double in Diamonds" in the fifth season of the TV show The Saint.

Published:Caption:Photo:ITC Entertainment Group
47
of 52

Closeup of the Volvo 1800 S

Production on this stylish sports car started in 1961. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Volvo
48
of 52

The Kids Are All Right: 2008 Volvo XC70

Here's a shot of Jules Allgood (Julianne Moore) driving around in a 2008 Volvo XC70 in the 2010 comedy-drama film

Published:Caption:Photo:Focus Features
49
of 52

Closeup of the 2008 XC70

Like the Volvo S80, the XC70 ended production in 2016.

Published:Caption:Photo:Volvo
50
of 52

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist: 2005 Volvo XC70 AWD

In the fifth Home Alone film, the Baxter family owns a 2005 Volvo XC70 AWD. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Fox Television Studios
51
of 52

Closeup of the 2005 Volvo XC70 AWD

This version of the XC70 includes all-wheel drive (AWD). 

Published:Caption:Photo:Chrome Data
52
of 52
