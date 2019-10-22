Suzuki's Waku Spo concept is retro cool

  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo
  • Suzuki Waku Spo

An A-segment two-door car with some cool retro touches, the Waku Spo is billed as a compact personal plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
1
of 40

ts two-tone paint, fender-mounted side-view mirrors (though with this design study they more likely house cameras), nearly filled-in wheel faces and truncated rear make for an undeniably charming package. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2
of 40

According to Suzuki, "With this one car, the family can share fun and excitement across generations, for daily use as well as for pleasure."

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
3
of 40

The Waku Spo also features a body that can change shape, alter the front mask and even switch up the content shown on its dashboard.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
4
of 40

It can "transform to meet each and everyone's fun and excitement."

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
5
of 40

The rear roof is changeable.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
6
of 40

This is purely a concept car and doesn't preview any production-intent vehicle.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
7
of 40

But we do love the car's retro-cool design.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
8
of 40

The Waku Spo concept makes its debut at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
9
of 40

Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of the Suzuki Waku Spo concept.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
10
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
11
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
12
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
13
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
14
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
15
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
16
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
17
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
18
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
19
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
20
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
21
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
22
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
23
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
24
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
25
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
26
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
27
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
28
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
29
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
30
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
31
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
32
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
33
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
34
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
35
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
36
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
37
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
38
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
39
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
40
of 40
Now Reading

Suzuki's Waku Spo concept is retro cool

Up Next

Mazda MX-30 EV has suicide doors and cork interior trim

Latest Stories

2019 Tokyo Motor Show recap: Debuts from Mazda, Subaru, Toyota and more

2019 Tokyo Motor Show recap: Debuts from Mazda, Subaru, Toyota and more

by
Lexus LF-30 Electrified concept debuts with in-wheel motors, in-trunk drone

Lexus LF-30 Electrified concept debuts with in-wheel motors, in-trunk drone

by
New Subaru Levorg debuts in Tokyo, here's what it means for the US

New Subaru Levorg debuts in Tokyo, here's what it means for the US

by
Mazda MX-30 debuts in Japan as the brand's first production EV

Mazda MX-30 debuts in Japan as the brand's first production EV

by
Tesla's Model Y is coming sooner than expected, but will people embrace it?

Tesla's Model Y is coming sooner than expected, but will people embrace it?

by