Suzuki's Waku Spo concept is retro cool

An A-segment two-door car with some cool retro touches, the Waku Spo is billed as a compact personal plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.
ts two-tone paint, fender-mounted side-view mirrors (though with this design study they more likely house cameras), nearly filled-in wheel faces and truncated rear make for an undeniably charming package.
According to Suzuki, "With this one car, the family can share fun and excitement across generations, for daily use as well as for pleasure."
The Waku Spo also features a body that can change shape, alter the front mask and even switch up the content shown on its dashboard.
It can "transform to meet each and everyone's fun and excitement."
The rear roof is changeable.
This is purely a concept car and doesn't preview any production-intent vehicle.
But we do love the car's retro-cool design.
The Waku Spo concept makes its debut at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show.
