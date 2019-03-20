  • Subaru STI S208
  • Subaru STI S208
  • Subaru STI S208
  • Subaru STI S208
  • Subaru STI S208
  • Subaru STI S208
  • Subaru STI S208
  • Subaru STI S208
  • Subaru STI S208
  • Subaru STI S208
  • Subaru STI S208
  • Subaru STI S208
  • Subaru STI S208
  • Subaru STI S208

The S208 was only sold in Japan.

Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/SubaruRead the article
1
of 14

Subaru sold this car in extremely limited numbers.

Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/SubaruRead the article
2
of 14

The S208 is based on the WRX STI sedan.

Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/SubaruRead the article
3
of 14

It uses a 2.0-liter engine and a six-speed manual transmission.

Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/SubaruRead the article
4
of 14

Like all WRX STIs, all-wheel drive is standard.

Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/SubaruRead the article
5
of 14

The S208 is the progenitor to the new Subaru S209.

Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/SubaruRead the article
6
of 14

The S209 is wider than this S208, and has better tires.

Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/SubaruRead the article
7
of 14

The S208 is an absolute riot on the track.

Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/SubaruRead the article
8
of 14

These cars are super rare, even in Japan.

Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/SubaruRead the article
9
of 14

Keep scrolling for more photos of the Subaru STI S208.

Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/SubaruRead the article
10
of 14

Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/SubaruRead the article
11
of 14

Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/SubaruRead the article
12
of 14

Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/SubaruRead the article
13
of 14

Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/SubaruRead the article
14
of 14
Now Reading

Subaru WRX STI S208 is a Japan-only track special

Up Next

2019 Subaru WRX STI S209 Prototype: A love letter from Japan

Latest Stories

In Japan, Subaru's STI is about much more than the WRX

In Japan, Subaru's STI is about much more than the WRX

by
2019 Honda Talon first drive review: A hard-core adventure buggy

2019 Honda Talon first drive review: A hard-core adventure buggy

by
The 2019 Honda Talon is a wicked off-road adventure machine

The 2019 Honda Talon is a wicked off-road adventure machine

4:10
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe gets big tech upgrade, still isn't a coupe

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe gets big tech upgrade, still isn't a coupe

by
South Korea goes full Daft Punk to keep smartphone users out of intersections

South Korea goes full Daft Punk to keep smartphone users out of intersections

by