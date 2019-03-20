Subaru WRX STI S208 is a Japan-only track special

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The S208 was only sold in Japan.
Subaru sold this car in extremely limited numbers.
The S208 is based on the WRX STI sedan.
It uses a 2.0-liter engine and a six-speed manual transmission.
Like all WRX STIs, all-wheel drive is standard.
The S208 is the progenitor to the new Subaru S209.
The S209 is wider than this S208, and has better tires.
The S208 is an absolute riot on the track.
These cars are super rare, even in Japan.
