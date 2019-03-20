Subaru Levorg STI Sport is one fast wagon

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
We don't get this hot little number in the States.
It's called Levorg, which is a weird way of combining "Legacy," "evolution" and "touring."
Think of the Levorg as the WRX wagon we wish we got.
It uses the same 2.0-liter turbo engine as the WRX.
The Levorg makes 296 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.
Power is sent to all four wheels through a continuously variable transmission.
The STI Sport treatment adds Bilstein dampers for better handling.
The Levorg just drives like a slightly heavier WRX.
We'll likely never see the Levorg in the States.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the Subaru Levorg STI Sport.