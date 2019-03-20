The Subaru Impreza WRC98 race car hits Fuji Speedway

  • Subaru Impreza WRC98
Here's Toshi Arai at the wheel of Subaru's WRC98 car.

Here's Toshi Arai at the wheel of Subaru's WRC98 car.
1
of 34

This is one of the coolest race cars ever.

This is one of the coolest race cars ever.
2
of 34

It's the Subaru Impreza WRC car from the late '90s.

It's the Subaru Impreza WRC car from the late '90s.
3
of 34

This car was most famously raced by the legendary Colin McRae.

This car was most famously raced by the legendary Colin McRae.
4
of 34

It. Is. Perfect.

It. Is. Perfect.
5
of 34

This car was based on the late '90s Impreza coupe.

This car was based on the late '90s Impreza coupe.
6
of 34

In typical Subaru race car fashion, it has blue paint, gold wheels and a huge wing.

In typical Subaru race car fashion, it has blue paint, gold wheels and a huge wing.
7
of 34

Even seeing this car is an amazing experience, but I got to ride in it.

Even seeing this car is an amazing experience, but I got to ride in it.
8
of 34

Pro rally driver Toshi Arai drove me around Fuji Speedway's short course in this thing.

Pro rally driver Toshi Arai drove me around Fuji Speedway's short course in this thing.
9
of 34

This car is a legend.

This car is a legend.
10
of 34

Keep scrolling for more photos of Subaru's WRC98 car.

Keep scrolling for more photos of Subaru's WRC98 car.
11
of 34

Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/SubaruRead the article
12
of 34

Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/SubaruRead the article
13
of 34

Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/SubaruRead the article
14
of 34

Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/SubaruRead the article
15
of 34

Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/SubaruRead the article
16
of 34

Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/SubaruRead the article
17
of 34

Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/SubaruRead the article
18
of 34

Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/SubaruRead the article
19
of 34

Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/SubaruRead the article
20
of 34

Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/SubaruRead the article
21
of 34

Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/SubaruRead the article
22
of 34

Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/SubaruRead the article
23
of 34

Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/SubaruRead the article
24
of 34

Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/SubaruRead the article
25
of 34

Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/SubaruRead the article
26
of 34

Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/SubaruRead the article
27
of 34

Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/SubaruRead the article
28
of 34

Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/SubaruRead the article
29
of 34

Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/SubaruRead the article
30
of 34

Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/SubaruRead the article
31
of 34

Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/SubaruRead the article
32
of 34

Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/SubaruRead the article
33
of 34

Published:Photo:Michael Shaffer/SubaruRead the article
34
of 34
