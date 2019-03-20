The Subaru Impreza WRC98 race car hits Fuji Speedway

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Here's Toshi Arai at the wheel of Subaru's WRC98 car.
This is one of the coolest race cars ever.
It's the Subaru Impreza WRC car from the late '90s.
This car was most famously raced by the legendary Colin McRae.
It. Is. Perfect.
This car was based on the late '90s Impreza coupe.
In typical Subaru race car fashion, it has blue paint, gold wheels and a huge wing.
Even seeing this car is an amazing experience, but I got to ride in it.
Pro rally driver Toshi Arai drove me around Fuji Speedway's short course in this thing.
This car is a legend.
Keep scrolling for more photos of Subaru's WRC98 car.