Oliver and Petter Solberg race Subarus at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage
  • Subaru at the Goodwood Rally Stage

Subaru's latest WRX STI-based rally car is driven by 17-year-old Oliver Solberg.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Subaru
1
of 70

The STI rally car is prepped by Vermont SportsCar and runs in the American Rally Association championship.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Subaru
2
of 70

The Goodwood Forest Rally Stage is a 2-mile-long course through the woods.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Subaru
3
of 70

And there's a sweet jump!

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Subaru
4
of 70

The rally car makes around 330 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Subaru
5
of 70

It uses all-wheel drive and a six-speed sequential-shift transmission.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Subaru
6
of 70

Oliver Solberg has been racing rally cars since before he could legally drive.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Subaru
7
of 70

He is the son of rally legend Petter Solberg, who was the 2003 World Rally Champion.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Subaru
8
of 70

D'aww.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Subaru
9
of 70

Keep scrolling for more photos of the Solbergs and their rally cars at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Subaru
10
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
11
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
12
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
13
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
14
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
15
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
16
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
17
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
18
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
19
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
20
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
21
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
22
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
23
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
24
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
25
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
26
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
27
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
28
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
29
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
30
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
31
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
32
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
33
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
34
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
35
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
36
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
37
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
38
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
39
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
40
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
41
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
42
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
43
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
44
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
45
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
46
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
47
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
48
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
49
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
50
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
51
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
52
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
53
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
54
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
55
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
56
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
57
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
58
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
59
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
60
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
61
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
62
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
63
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
64
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
65
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
66
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
67
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
68
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
69
of 70

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
70
of 70
Now Reading

Oliver and Petter Solberg race Subarus at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Up Next

The 2019 Subaru WRX Series.Gray is a hugely fun performance sedan

Latest Stories

A weekend at the Goodwood rally stage, or why I want to be a Solberg

A weekend at the Goodwood rally stage, or why I want to be a Solberg

by
Prime Day 2019: These cars will accept your goodies with Amazon Key

Prime Day 2019: These cars will accept your goodies with Amazon Key

by
Smart dashcams and what they do

Smart dashcams and what they do

by
Join us for our first ride on the first electric Harley, the LiveWire

Join us for our first ride on the first electric Harley, the LiveWire

5:05
By 2025, all Lexus models will have an electrified option

By 2025, all Lexus models will have an electrified option

by