Oliver and Petter Solberg race Subarus at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Subaru's latest WRX STI-based rally car is driven by 17-year-old Oliver Solberg.
The STI rally car is prepped by Vermont SportsCar and runs in the American Rally Association championship.
The Goodwood Forest Rally Stage is a 2-mile-long course through the woods.
And there's a sweet jump!
The rally car makes around 330 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque.
It uses all-wheel drive and a six-speed sequential-shift transmission.
Oliver Solberg has been racing rally cars since before he could legally drive.
He is the son of rally legend Petter Solberg, who was the 2003 World Rally Champion.
D'aww.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the Solbergs and their rally cars at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.