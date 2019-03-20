Subaru BRZ STI Sport is the best kind of momentum car

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The BRZ is Subaru's only rear-wheel-drive car.
We kind of got the BRZ STI Sport in the US, just as the BRZ tS.
The naturally aspirated, 2.0-liter engine makes 204 horsepower.
A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and it's a joy to use.
The STI Sport treatment adds different suspension components and a short-throw shift kit.
Plus, Japanese customers can buy the BRZ in Cool Gray Khaki.
The BRZ is what we call a "momentum car" -- one that's fun at speed, but takes a while to get there.
Still, the BRZ is an entertaining little thing.
Around Fuji Speedway's short course, the BRZ is delightful.
