Stretch your legs in the 2018 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is a chauffeur-focused experience with a longer wheelbase than the normal S-Class.
The Maybach S560 uses the same V8 as the regular S560, with the same output.
The Maybach S650, however, brings a 523-horsepower V12 to the party.
The S650 is rear-wheel drive, whereas the S560 is all-wheel drive.
Both Maybachs include an incredibly spacious rear seat.
The rear seats can recline up to 43 degrees.
The Maybach twins also include an extended leather package and more ambient lighting.
They also happen to be extremely expensive, even by S-Class standards.
The Maybach S560 will be on sale by the fall, with the S650 arriving later in the year.