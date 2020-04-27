SnowRunner gets even messier on Xbox One

Welcome to the world of SnowRunner!
Picking up where MudRunner left off, SnowRunner heads further north and tasks you with challenges like washed-out bridges and collapsed oil pipelines.
You're gonna want some chains before you head too far north.
A big portion of the game is hauling cargo, which is incredibly challenging in the game's terrain.
Or, you can simply go exploring in your Scout, if you like.
Missions are lengthy and challenging, but often have a direct impact on the world.
The game can be oddly, hauntingly beautiful at times.
Even though most of the time it's a total mess.
You will cover all sorts of terrain and haul all sorts of cargo.
And, if you're like me, you'll get totally, 100% addicted.
Click or swipe through for lots more gorgeous screenshots from SnowRunner, which is out now for PS4, Xbox One and PC.