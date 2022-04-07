/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Smart's #1 Electric SUV Is Cute and Compact

The #1 is Smart's first crossover, and its first product built with Geely.

Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson

The fully electric Smart #1 is the brand's first SUV.

It's about the size of a Kia Soul.

The #1 is pronounced "hashtag one." Yep.

It has 268 horsepower and a 273-mile range.

Its styling stays close to last year's concept.

The interior looks lovely.

The 12.8-inch touchscreen has AI-based voice controls.

There's way more space than any previous Smart.

It will be built in China as part of a joint venture with Geely, and the #1 won't be sold in America.

Keep scrolling to see more of the Smart #1.

