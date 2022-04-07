Smart's #1 Electric SUV Is Cute and Compact

The #1 is Smart's first crossover, and its first product built with Geely.
The fully electric Smart #1 is the brand's first SUV.
It's about the size of a Kia Soul.
The #1 is pronounced "hashtag one." Yep.
It has 268 horsepower and a 273-mile range.
Its styling stays close to last year's concept.
The interior looks lovely.
The 12.8-inch touchscreen has AI-based voice controls.
There's way more space than any previous Smart.
It will be built in China as part of a joint venture with Geely, and the #1 won't be sold in America.
Keep scrolling to see more of the Smart #1.