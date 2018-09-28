  • Smart Forease Concept
Smart today unveiled the Smart Forease concept, which will make its debut at the Paris Motor Show next week.    

Published:Caption:Photo:SmartRead the article
1
of 8

While much of the current Smart design language is still tucked away in there, Smart took a different approach to the roof -- it cut the whole darn thing off.     

Published:Caption:Photo:SmartRead the article
2
of 8

The bumpers are far more aggressive than any road-going Smart model, and the headlights look angrier thanks to a three-element design that I think would look pretty gnarly on the road.   

Published:Caption:Photo:SmartRead the article
3
of 8

Out back, the taillights look like a pair of those infinity mirrors, and the diffuser looks like it could generate more force than the car would know what to do with.    

Published:Caption:Photo:SmartRead the article
4
of 8

Inside, things aren't too crazy. The steering wheel lost its top, too, looking more like a plane's yoke than a steering wheel.     

Neon green elements abound, because neon green is fun.
5
of 8

Neon green elements abound, because neon green is fun.    

Published:Caption:Photo:SmartRead the article
6
of 8

It's based on the production Smart EQ Fortwo, which uses a single 80-horsepower electric motor to provide an EPA-estimated 58 miles of range.     

Published:Caption:Photo:SmartRead the article
7
of 8

Keep your eyes peeled to Roadshow next week, when we'll be on the ground in Paris to bring you fresh pictures of Smart's latest little guy.

Published:Caption:Photo:SmartRead the article
8
of 8
Now Reading

You cannot stop the wind in the Smart Forease concept

Up Next

Peugeot E-Legend Concept is the best kind of throwback

