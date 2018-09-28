You cannot stop the wind in the Smart Forease concept

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Smart today unveiled the Smart Forease concept, which will make its debut at the Paris Motor Show next week.
While much of the current Smart design language is still tucked away in there, Smart took a different approach to the roof -- it cut the whole darn thing off.
The bumpers are far more aggressive than any road-going Smart model, and the headlights look angrier thanks to a three-element design that I think would look pretty gnarly on the road.
Out back, the taillights look like a pair of those infinity mirrors, and the diffuser looks like it could generate more force than the car would know what to do with.
Inside, things aren't too crazy. The steering wheel lost its top, too, looking more like a plane's yoke than a steering wheel.
Neon green elements abound, because neon green is fun.
It's based on the production Smart EQ Fortwo, which uses a single 80-horsepower electric motor to provide an EPA-estimated 58 miles of range.
Keep your eyes peeled to Roadshow next week, when we'll be on the ground in Paris to bring you fresh pictures of Smart's latest little guy.