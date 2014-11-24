Sleek new Mercedes-Benz C400 sets luxury's next level (pictures)

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Mercedes-Benz gave its C-class mid-size sedan a major update for the 2015 model year.
The new C400 comes with LED headlights standard, although dynamic cornering lights are an option.
Mercedes-Benz smoothed the lines of the new C-class in a similar manner to the new S- and E-class cars.
The C400 comes with a 3-liter V-6 using twin turbochargers and direct injection.
The new C-class is slightly larger than the outgoing model, affording more rear seat space.
Eighteen-inch AMG wheels are an $1,190 option.
An air suspension option is also available.
Mercedes-Benz's 4Matic all-wheel-drive system comes standard on the C400.
Slight bolstering on the front seats does not interfere with egress.
Retaining Mercedes-Benz style, power seat controls sit on the doors.
The rear bench features increased space over the previous model.
An 8.4-inch display sits at the top of the stack.
Mercedes-Benz uses electric power steering in the new C-class, allowing different steering programs.
An instrument cluster LCD shows trip information, driver assistance systems, navigation and audio.
The console holds a drive mode switch and controls for the infotainment system.
The C400 includes drive modes ranging from Eco to Sport Plus.
Navigation system maps include details such as buildings.
Google maps are available from the navigation system, but load very slowly.
Mercedes-Benz built-in apps include Internet-based radio, Facebook and Google destination search.
Mercedes-Benz uses very nice graphics in its infotainment system.
Audio sources include Bluetooth streaming, Internet streaming, HD Radio, satellite radio and the car's own hard drive.
The car offers an excellent music library interface, including a keyword search for quick album and artist look-ups.
This cover flow interface is an excellent way to play music by album.
A Burmester audio system comes standard in the C400.