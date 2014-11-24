Sleek new Mercedes-Benz C400 sets luxury's next level (pictures)

  • 1
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz C400
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz C400
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz C400
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz C400
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz C400
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz C400
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz C400
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz C400
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz C400
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz C400
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz C400
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz C400
Mercedes-Benz gave its C-class mid-size sedan a major update for the 2015 model year.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET

The new C400 comes with LED headlights standard, although dynamic cornering lights are an option.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET

Mercedes-Benz smoothed the lines of the new C-class in a similar manner to the new S- and E-class cars.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET

The C400 comes with a 3-liter V-6 using twin turbochargers and direct injection.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET

The new C-class is slightly larger than the outgoing model, affording more rear seat space.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET

Eighteen-inch AMG wheels are an $1,190 option.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET

An air suspension option is also available.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET

Mercedes-Benz's 4Matic all-wheel-drive system comes standard on the C400.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET

Slight bolstering on the front seats does not interfere with egress.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET

Retaining Mercedes-Benz style, power seat controls sit on the doors.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET

The rear bench features increased space over the previous model.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET

An 8.4-inch display sits at the top of the stack.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET

Mercedes-Benz uses electric power steering in the new C-class, allowing different steering programs.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET

An instrument cluster LCD shows trip information, driver assistance systems, navigation and audio.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET

The console holds a drive mode switch and controls for the infotainment system.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET

The C400 includes drive modes ranging from Eco to Sport Plus.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET

Navigation system maps include details such as buildings.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET

Google maps are available from the navigation system, but load very slowly.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET

Mercedes-Benz built-in apps include Internet-based radio, Facebook and Google destination search.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET

Mercedes-Benz uses very nice graphics in its infotainment system.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET

Audio sources include Bluetooth streaming, Internet streaming, HD Radio, satellite radio and the car's own hard drive.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET

The car offers an excellent music library interface, including a keyword search for quick album and artist look-ups.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET

This cover flow interface is an excellent way to play music by album.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET

A Burmester audio system comes standard in the C400.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
Sleek new Mercedes-Benz C400 sets luxury's next level (pictures)

Six generations of the Ford Mustang...
20

