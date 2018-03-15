Shell's Eco-marathon serves up super cool futuristic cars

  • shellecomarathon-1
The Shell Eco-marathon took place at the Changi Exhibition Center in Singapore, and the weather was sunny and terribly hot. 

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

The cars go round the track really slowly, using a method called "coast and burn" to save on fuel. 

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

Overtaking on the track can be done either on the left or the right, but you'll have to blast your horn to do so. 

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

It's quite the tight fit for most, so some teams use female drivers (though we can't confirm if the person driving in this one is female).

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

If you're wondering just how small the cars are, here's another look.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

The Eco-marathon is all about fuel efficiency, so it's no surprise that the race is mostly quiet until the engine turns on for a brief burst of speed. 

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

This Shell Prototype is a reference car that requires the driver to be lying down. 

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

You'll have to lie down to fit.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

You'll have to squeeze your legs all the way in, so if you're of a bigger size, this will be difficult. 

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

The engine's from a motorcycle, and each vehicle is loaded with a tiny amount of fuel -- around 20ml. 

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

When fully closed, the Prototype aims to be as aerodynamic as possible. 

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

The UrbanConcept wouldn't feel out of place next to a normal car, but it will be a lot smaller. 

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

The inside of the Shell UrbanConcept reference resembles a normal car.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

The Nanyang Technological University's 3D printed car uses hydrogen as fuel.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

To cut down on weight, the insides of the car uses a honeycomb structure for strength. 

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

Here's another UrbanConcept car that looks quite different from Shell's reference car. 

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

Teams getting ready to head out to the track with their cars.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET
