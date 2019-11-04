Shelby GT500 Dragon Snake is a mean 800-hp machine

What's a Dragon Snake, you ask?
Back in the 1960s, Shelby built and sold a version of the Shelby Cobra prepped for drag racing, called the Dragonsnake.
The name returns (with a space between the words) on the Shelby Mustang GT500 in concept form.
The company imagined the latest Mustang GT500 with the same mission the Cobra Dragonsnake had over 50 years ago.
That is to create a "weapon of track destruction" when it comes to the quarter-mile.
Shelby didn't specify how much power it makes, but 800-plus hp was the figure tossed around in the announcement.
The suspension's also been upgraded to handle the power and provide the best straight-line acceleration possible.
The dual clutch transmission gets tweaks and Shelby took more weight out of the pony car.
A drag-style carbon-fiber spoiler ices the cake that is the Dragon Snake.
