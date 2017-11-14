Shaali Motorsports N360 sports car is by Dubai, for Dubai

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The Shaali Motorsports N360 is a hardcore, no-frills sports car designed in Dubai for driving purists.
You're looking at a fiberglass body cloaking a custom chrome-moly chassis.
Shaali Motorsports' founders admit being particularly fond of the new Ford GT, and you can see that car's influence in the rear end of the N360.
The N360 looks somewhat larger than hardcore track cars like the Caterham 7 and Ariel Atom.
A very basic cockpit includes a race-ready detachable steering wheel with built in configurable gauges.
A pair of shell seats and Sparco harnesses help keep weight down to around 1,400 pounds. Both seats and pedals move to fit drivers of various sizes.
A custom-designed 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine utilizes the cylinder head from a Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle.
360 peak horsepower are claimed at a stratospheric 10,000 rpm.
The custom-made engine weighs around 150 pounds. It's designed by the same madman behind the V8 in the Ariel Atom 500.
The engine is mated to a six-speed sequential transaxle gearbox.
If a customer wants to save some money off the N360's $120,000 asking price, they can opt for a 2.3-liter Ford EcoBoost engine, like the one found in the Mustang.
The less-expensive engine weighs twice as much.
These wheels shroud an Ohlins-sourced suspension.
Despite the Shaali branding, these are Brembo-sourced brakes.
Cameras weigh less than conventional mirrors and produce much less drag.
Center high-mount twin exhausts mirror the look of the units on the Ford GT supercar.
Speaking of which, you may have seen these Ford GT-aping tail-lamps on a customized Ford Mustang.
Keep clicking or scrolling through for more photos of the Shaali N360's debut at the Dubai Motor Show.
A six-speed sequential gearshift only requires use of the clutch in first gear.
Keep clicking or scrolling through for more images of the Shaali Motorsports N360 roadster.
Cameras that make great holiday gifts
Let them start the new year with a step up in photo and video quality from a phone.