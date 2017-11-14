  • Shaali Motorsports N360 roadster
  • Shaali Motorsports N360 roadster
  • Shaali Motorsports N360 roadster
  • Shaali Motorsports N360 roadster
  • Shaali Motorsports N360 roadster
  • Shaali Motorsports N360 roadster
  • Shaali Motorsports N360 roadster
  • Shaali Motorsports N360 roadster
  • Shaali Motorsports N360 roadster
  • Shaali Motorsports N360 roadster
  • Shaali Motorsports N360 roadster
  • Shaali Motorsports N360 roadster
  • Shaali Motorsports N360 roadster
  • Shaali Motorsports N360 roadster
  • Shaali Motorsports N360 roadster
  • Shaali Motorsports N360 roadster
  • Shaali Motorsports N360 roadster
  • Shaali Motorsports N360 roadster
  • Shaali Motorsports N360 roadster
  • Shaali Motorsports N360 roadster
  • Shaali Motorsports N360 roadster
Prev Next
1 of 21

Shaali Motorsports N360 sports car is by Dubai, for Dubai

The Shaali Motorsports N360 is a hardcore, no-frills sports car designed in Dubai for driving purists.

Published:
Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

You're looking at a fiberglass body cloaking a custom chrome-moly chassis.

Published:
Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Shaali Motorsports' founders admit being particularly fond of the new Ford GT, and you can see that car's influence in the rear end of the N360.

Published:
Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

The N360 looks somewhat larger than hardcore track cars like the Caterham 7 and Ariel Atom.

Published:
Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

A very basic cockpit includes a race-ready detachable steering wheel with built in configurable gauges.

Published:
Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

A pair of shell seats and Sparco harnesses help keep weight down to around 1,400 pounds. Both seats and pedals move to fit drivers of various sizes.

Published:
Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

A custom-designed 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine utilizes the cylinder head from a Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle. 

Published:
Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

360 peak horsepower are claimed at a stratospheric 10,000 rpm.

The custom-made engine weighs around 150 pounds. It's designed by the same madman behind the V8 in the Ariel Atom 500.

Published:
Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

The engine is mated to a six-speed sequential transaxle gearbox.

Published:
Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

If a customer wants to save some money off the N360's $120,000 asking price, they can opt for a 2.3-liter Ford EcoBoost engine, like the one found in the Mustang. 

The less-expensive engine weighs twice as much.

Published:
Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

These wheels shroud an Ohlins-sourced suspension.

Published:
Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Despite the Shaali branding, these are Brembo-sourced brakes.

Published:
Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Cameras weigh less than conventional mirrors and produce much less drag.

Published:
Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Center high-mount twin exhausts mirror the look of the units on the Ford GT supercar.

Published:
Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Speaking of which, you may have seen these Ford GT-aping tail-lamps on a customized Ford Mustang.

Published:
Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Keep clicking or scrolling through for more photos of the Shaali N360's debut at the Dubai Motor Show.

Published:
Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

A six-speed sequential gearshift only requires use of the clutch in first gear.

Published:
Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Keep clicking or scrolling through for more images of the Shaali Motorsports N360 roadster.

Published:
Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Published:
Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Published:
Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Published:
Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Related Article

Shaali Motorsports N360 is a no frills, all thrills sports car from Dubai, for Dubai
Latest Galleries See all

HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE 2017

Cameras that make great holiday gifts

Let them start the new year with a step up in photo and video quality from a phone.

Latest From Roadshow

BMW confirms i8 Roadster hybrid debut for LA auto show

Shaali Motorsports N360 is a no frills, all thrills sports car from Dubai, for Dubai

2018 Infiniti QX80 SUV is a deluxe Dubai debut

Tesla accused of racial discrimination in lawsuit

Roadshow is going to the Baja 1000