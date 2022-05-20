X

Rolls-Royce's Second Boat Tail Is Brown and Beautiful

The second of three coachbuilt Boat Tails to be revealed has mother-of-pearl inlays.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson

Rolls-Royce revealed the second of three coachbuilt Boat Tails.

Its oyster-and-cognac color scheme was inspired by the owner's family business in the pearling industry.

Like the first Boat Tail, this one has a hosting suite.

The interior has matching cognac and oyster leather.

The dashboard's timepiece and other controls have mother-of-pearl inlays.

The Royal Walnut rear deck has rose gold pinstripes.

The silverware is porcelain and rose gold.

Rolls-Royce says the paint is some of the most complex it has ever done.

The third Boat Tail will likely be revealed next year.

Keep scrolling and swiping to see more of the second Rolls-Royce Boat Tail.

