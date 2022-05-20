Rolls-Royce's Second Boat Tail Is Brown and Beautiful

The second of three coachbuilt Boat Tails to be revealed has mother-of-pearl inlays.
Rolls-Royce revealed the second of three coachbuilt Boat Tails.
Its oyster-and-cognac color scheme was inspired by the owner's family business in the pearling industry.
Like the first Boat Tail, this one has a hosting suite.
The interior has matching cognac and oyster leather.
The dashboard's timepiece and other controls have mother-of-pearl inlays.
The Royal Walnut rear deck has rose gold pinstripes.
The silverware is porcelain and rose gold.
Rolls-Royce says the paint is some of the most complex it has ever done.
The third Boat Tail will likely be revealed next year.
