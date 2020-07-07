Rolls-Royce Wraith Kryptos Collection is designed for codebreakers

This special-edition Wraith is filled with secret messages, and only 50 will be sold.

The Rolls-Royce Wraith Kryptos Collection is a new special edition that incorporates encrypted cypher messages into the design.

Just 50 of these Wraiths will be built, and only two people at Rolls-Royce hold the answers.

The cipher starts at the Spirit of Ecstasy, where a Morse-code like engraving is at the base of the hood ornament.

The same motif is carried through in the double pinstripes.

Rolls-Royce says the "most apparent clue" is the section of the cipher embroidered into the headrest.

The starlight headliner was designed to look like a stream of data.

The code is also found in the screen-printed design on the metal dashboard.

The Kryptos is painted in Delphic Gray and features a number of accents in Kryptos Green.

Owners of the cars will be able to submit their code findings in Rolls-Royce's Whisper smartphone app.

Keep swiping to see more of the Rolls-Royce Wraith Kryptos.

