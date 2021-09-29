/>
Rolls-Royce's upcoming Spectre is a sleek EV coupe
It will undergo over 1.5 million miles of testing before going on sale in late 2023.
Daniel Golson
Sept. 29, 2021 5:00 a.m. PT
1 of 4
Rolls-Royce
2 of 4
Rolls-Royce
3 of 4
Rolls-Royce
4 of 4
Rolls-Royce
