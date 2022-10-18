X
New iPad and iPad ProPixel Watch vs. Galaxy Watch 5New Apple TV 4K BoxApply for Student Loan ReliefSims 4 Base Game Is FreeRolls-Royce Spectre EV

Electric Rolls-Royce Spectre Is a Huge, Wonderfully Modern Coupe

The Spectre will be Rolls-Royce's first EV when it goes into production in late 2023.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
golson-hs

Daniel Golson

See full bio
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
1 of 37 Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce has unveiled its first electric production car, the Spectre.

Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
2 of 37 Rolls-Royce

It's an imposing two-door coupe that's longer than the Wraith.

Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
3 of 37 Rolls-Royce

The Spectre is built on Rolls-Royce's Architecture of Luxury platform.

Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
4 of 37 Rolls-Royce

It will have a 260-mile range and hit 60 mph in 4.4 seconds.

Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
5 of 37 Rolls-Royce

The Spectre is the most aerodynamic Rolls-Royce ever.

Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
6 of 37 Rolls-Royce

The interior is spectacular.

Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
7 of 37 Rolls-Royce

The Starlight Doors add 4,796 lights.

Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
8 of 37 Rolls-Royce

It has Rolls-Royce's first digital dash.

Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
9 of 37 Rolls-Royce

The Spectre will cost around $400,000 when it goes on sale in late 2023.

Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
10 of 37 Rolls-Royce

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the Rolls-Royce Spectre.

Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
11 of 37 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
12 of 37 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
13 of 37 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
14 of 37 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
15 of 37 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
16 of 37 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
17 of 37 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
18 of 37 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
19 of 37 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
20 of 37 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
21 of 37 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
22 of 37 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
23 of 37 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
24 of 37 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
25 of 37 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
26 of 37 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
27 of 37 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
28 of 37 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
29 of 37 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
30 of 37 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
31 of 37 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
32 of 37 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
33 of 37 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
34 of 37 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
35 of 37 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
36 of 37 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
37 of 37 Rolls-Royce

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

95 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

85 Photos
The Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

36 Photos
2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Sport Touring Is a Solid Compact Crossover

More Galleries

2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Sport Touring Is a Solid Compact Crossover

50 Photos
The 51 Best VR Games

More Galleries

The 51 Best VR Games

53 Photos
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Joins the EQ Electric Family

More Galleries

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Joins the EQ Electric Family

44 Photos
24 things you should never, ever google

More Galleries

24 things you should never, ever google

25 Photos