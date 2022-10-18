Electric Rolls-Royce Spectre Is a Huge, Wonderfully Modern Coupe

The Spectre will be Rolls-Royce's first EV when it goes into production in late 2023.
Rolls-Royce has unveiled its first electric production car, the Spectre.
It's an imposing two-door coupe that's longer than the Wraith.
The Spectre is built on Rolls-Royce's Architecture of Luxury platform.
It will have a 260-mile range and hit 60 mph in 4.4 seconds.
The Spectre is the most aerodynamic Rolls-Royce ever.
The interior is spectacular.
The Starlight Doors add 4,796 lights.
It has Rolls-Royce's first digital dash.
The Spectre will cost around $400,000 when it goes on sale in late 2023.
Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the Rolls-Royce Spectre.