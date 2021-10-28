/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge has an ethereal edge

The Ghost Black Badge has a more powerful V12 engine, too.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
1 of 51 Rolls-Royce

Say hello to the Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge.

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
2 of 51 Rolls-Royce

You don't have to get the Black Badge in black, but you should.

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
3 of 51 Rolls-Royce

The Black Badge comes with bespoke 21-inch wheels.

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
4 of 51 Rolls-Royce

Oh, and you can get a teal interior. Do it.

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
5 of 51 Rolls-Royce

Two-tone paint schemes are available.

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
6 of 51 Rolls-Royce

The Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament is black, too.

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
7 of 51 Rolls-Royce

Teal brake calipers add a nice splash of color.

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
8 of 51 Rolls-Royce

Elegant surfacing is a hallmark of any Rolls-Royce.

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
9 of 51 Rolls-Royce

How much? Well, if you have to ask...

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
10 of 51 Rolls-Royce

Keep scrolling for more Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge photos.

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
11 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
12 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
13 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
14 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
15 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
16 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
17 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
18 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
19 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
20 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
21 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
22 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
23 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
24 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
25 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
26 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
27 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
28 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
29 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
30 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
31 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
32 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
33 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
34 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
35 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
36 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
37 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
38 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
39 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
40 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
41 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
42 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
43 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
44 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
45 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
46 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
47 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
48 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
49 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
50 of 51 Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
51 of 51 Rolls-Royce

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

40 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

68 Photos
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 reveal: Big Nasty's sequel revs to 8,600 rpm

More Galleries

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 reveal: Big Nasty's sequel revs to 8,600 rpm

73 Photos
Redesigned Kia Sportage: Movin' on up

More Galleries

Redesigned Kia Sportage: Movin' on up

8 Photos
2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV: Something special

More Galleries

2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV: Something special

29 Photos
2021 Toyota Sienna is the ultimate trailhead destination

More Galleries

2021 Toyota Sienna is the ultimate trailhead destination

35 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

More Galleries

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

65 Photos