Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge has an ethereal edge

The Ghost Black Badge has a more powerful V12 engine, too.
Say hello to the Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge.
You don't have to get the Black Badge in black, but you should.
The Black Badge comes with bespoke 21-inch wheels.
Oh, and you can get a teal interior. Do it.
Two-tone paint schemes are available.
The Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament is black, too.
Teal brake calipers add a nice splash of color.
Elegant surfacing is a hallmark of any Rolls-Royce.
