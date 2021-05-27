The Rolls-Royce Coachbuild division's first project is this glorious Boat Tail

The Boat Tail is the first car from Rolls-Royce's new Coachbuild division.
Only three will be built, each with different styling elements and features.
This is the first of the three, and it features a stunning wood rear deck.
Under the deck is a hosting suite that contains champagne, a full set of dishes, two stools and even a deployable parasol.
The parasol is made from carbon-fiber and aluminum, and everything is powered.
The hosting suite even has picnic tables.
The Boat Tail is full of superlatives, like the largest wood panels ever fitted to a car and the largest square meterage of metal that Rolls-Royce has ever created.
The interior of the Boat Tail has a special titanium housing in the dashboard that a unique Bovet watch can be placed in.
We don't know how much money the Boat Tail costs, but our best guess is around $10 million.
