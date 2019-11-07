  • Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan
Rolls-Royce on Thursday unveiled the Black Badge Cullinan.     

Positioned to appeal to buyers with more interest in driving and more interest in standing out from the crowd, Black Badge will offer a more customized look and the oomph to match.

Under the hood is Rolls-Royce's 6.75-liter V12, but power and torque are up 29 horsepower and 37 pound-feet to a net 600 hp and 664 lb-ft.     

Hitting the "Low" button on the transmission stalk will open up the car's new exhaust system, which provides a far more sinister note.     

There is no Sport mode, per se, but pushing the throttle past the 50% mark will change how the engine and transmission work together, making for a more exciting drive.     

Its signature color is (as you may guess) black, but there are tens of thousands of colors on offer, provided the owner doesn't supply a specific shade for Rolls-Royce's Bespoke department to recreate.     

The signature Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament is presented in black chrome, its finish mirroring what's found on both the grille and the liftgate.     

Much of the remaining exterior shiny bits are clad in black.

For the first time ever, Rolls-Royce will offer a painted brake caliper.    

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the Black Badge Cullinan.

Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan picks up sharper looks, more power

