Year's best: 5 of our favorite hybrid cars of 2016

It's no surprise to see the Toyota Prius on this list. It is, of course, the poster child for all hybrid vehicles.
MSRP:
$26,675.00
See manufacturer website for availability.
Not content to rest on its laurels, the Prius continues to improve with an EPA-estimated 56 combined mpg.
Audi has had to quickly pivot to an electrified focus on the future. Fortunately, the automaker had an ace in the hole with the A3 e-tron plug-in hybrid.
Matching Audi's excellent cabin technology with an 83 mpge plug-in hybrid powertrain is a recipe for success.
Move over Camry, there's a new top contender for ruler of the hybrid sedan roost. The 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid boasts solid performance and green cred.
This big boy will cruise to the tune of 46 combined mpg and look good doing it.
Chevrolet markets the 2017 Volt as an EV but its standard gasoline range extender means I count it as a plug-in hybrid. Fortunately, it's a really good hybrid with an EPA-estimated 106 mpge on the combined cycle.
MSRP:
$33,220.00
Make smart use of its 53-mile EV range with charging and you may not use a drop of gas for hundreds of miles.
No, your eyes aren't deceiving you. The 2017 Acura NSX, a bona-fide supercar, has made our top hybrids list.
MSRP:
$156,000.00
OK, so its EPA-estimated 21 combined mpg is nothing to get excited about, but what other hybrid on this list has a top track speed of 191 mph?
