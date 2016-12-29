Prev Next
1 of 15

Year's best: 5 of our favorite hybrid cars of 2016

2016 Toyota Prius

It's no surprise to see the Toyota Prius on this list. It is, of course, the poster child for all hybrid vehicles.

Read full review
Photo by: Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Editors' Rating

MSRP: $26,675.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Related Review

The new Prius is the most fuel efficient car without a plug

2016 Toyota Prius

Not content to rest on its laurels, the Prius continues to improve with an EPA-estimated 56 combined mpg.

Read full review
Photo by: Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Editors' Rating

MSRP: $26,675.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Related Review

The new Prius is the most fuel efficient car without a plug

2016 Toyota Prius

Read full review
Photo by: Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Editors' Rating

MSRP: $26,675.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Related Video

Honing the hybrid: Toyota sharpens the Prius' eco car chops
Related Review

The new Prius is the most fuel efficient car without a plug

2016 Audi A3 e-tron

Audi has had to quickly pivot to an electrified focus on the future. Fortunately, the automaker had an ace in the hole with the A3 e-tron plug-in hybrid.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Pricing is currently unavailable.
Related Review

A3 e-tron heralds Audi's electric future

2016 Audi A3 e-tron

Matching Audi's excellent cabin technology with an 83 mpge plug-in hybrid powertrain is a recipe for success.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Pricing is currently unavailable.
Related Review

A3 e-tron heralds Audi's electric future

2016 Audi A3 e-tron

Read editors' take
Photo by: Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Pricing is currently unavailable.
Related Video

Audi's A3 e-tron isn't a hot hatch, it's an electrifying one
Related Review

A3 e-tron heralds Audi's electric future

2016 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid

Move over Camry, there's a new top contender for ruler of the hybrid sedan roost. The 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid boasts solid performance and green cred.

Read full review
Photo by: Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Editors' Rating
Pricing is currently unavailable.
Related Review

2016 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid saves gasoline and looks good while doing it

2016 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid

This big boy will cruise to the tune of 46 combined mpg and look good doing it.

Read full review
Photo by: Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Editors' Rating
Pricing is currently unavailable.
Related Review

2016 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid saves gasoline and looks good while doing it

2016 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid

Read full review
Photo by: Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Editors' Rating
Pricing is currently unavailable.
Related Video

Hybrid Rivals: Ford Fusion vs Chevrolet Malibu vs Toyota Camry
Related Review

2016 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid saves gasoline and looks good while doing it

2017 Chevrolet Volt

Chevrolet markets the 2017 Volt as an EV but its standard gasoline range extender means I count it as a plug-in hybrid. Fortunately, it's a really good hybrid with an EPA-estimated 106 mpge on the combined cycle.

Read full review
Photo by: Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Editors' Rating

MSRP: $33,220.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Related Review

More range, more tech, more compelling

2017 Chevrolet Volt

Make smart use of its 53-mile EV range with charging and you may not use a drop of gas for hundreds of miles.

Read full review
Photo by: Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Editors' Rating

MSRP: $33,220.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Related Review

More range, more tech, more compelling

2017 Chevrolet Volt

Read full review
Photo by: Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Editors' Rating

MSRP: $33,220.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Related Video

Chevrolet Bolt vs Volt: Why not both?
Related Review

More range, more tech, more compelling

2017 Acura NSX

No, your eyes aren't deceiving you. The 2017 Acura NSX, a bona-fide supercar, has made our top hybrids list.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $156,000.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Related Review

2017 Acura NSX: Hypercar technology at a supercar price

2017 Acura NSX

OK, so its EPA-estimated 21 combined mpg is nothing to get excited about, but what other hybrid on this list has a top track speed of 191 mph?

Read editors' take
Photo by: Tim Stevens/Roadshow

MSRP: $156,000.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Related Review

2017 Acura NSX: Hypercar technology at a supercar price

2017 Acura NSX

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $156,000.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Related Video

The 2017 Acura NSX packs future tech and old-school fun
Related Video

Old NSX vs. new NSX on the road and the track
Related Review

2017 Acura NSX: Hypercar technology at a supercar price
Latest Galleries
See all

CNET Top 5

The best tech gifts under $50

Giving awesome tech to the people you love doesn't have to be expensive.

Latest From Roadshow

Tesla Collision Alert predicts the future, avoids highway accident

We take on the ultra-challenging Gazelle Rally (Part 3)

Self-driving cars to headline CES 2017

Ford to reveal new Fusion Hybrid autonomous development vehicle at CES

Man builds working 3D-printed Chevrolet Camaro engine