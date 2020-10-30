Charging the Rivian R1T off-grid with Power Innovations

Power Innovations' mobile charging station kept me going in the desert.

Rivian R1T
Richard Giordano/Rebelle Rally

This is the Power Innovations' MEC, or Mobile Energy Command.

Rivian R1T
Richard Giordano/Rebelle Rally

The MEC is a mobile charging station that powered my Rivian R1T tester through the deserts of California and Nevada.

Rivian R1T
Richard Giordano/Rebelle Rally

The MEC contains six lead-acid batteries, good for 250 kilowatt-hours of power.

Rivian R1T
Richard Giordano/Rebelle Rally

It can charge at a rate of 175 kW. That's pretty darn speedy.

Rivian R1T
Richard Giordano/Rebelle Rally

I simply drove up the ramp, plugged in and 30 minutes or so later, the R1T was charged to about 80% and I was ready for more fun.

Rivian R1T
Richard Giordano/Rebelle Rally

Although the MEC can charge at 175 kW, the fastest I saw the R1T accept charge was at 130 kW.

Rivian R1T
Richard Giordano/Rebelle Rally

Still, that's nearly three times as fast as a "fast charger" at many public charging stations.

Rivian R1T
Richard Giordano/Rebelle Rally

In the future, Power Innovations hopes to bring the MEC out to other far-flung locations to provide power for intrepid EV owners.

Rivian R1T
Richard Giordano/Rebelle Rally

That's good, because a lot more electric trucks are on the way.

Rivian R1T
Currie Media House/Rebelle Rally

Keep scrolling for more photos of the Power Innovations-charged Rivian R1T.

Rivian R1T
Regine Trias/Rebelle Rally
Rivian R1T
Richard Giordano/Rebelle Rally
