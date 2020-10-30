Power Innovations' mobile charging station kept me going in the desert.
This is the Power Innovations' MEC, or Mobile Energy Command.
The MEC is a mobile charging station that powered my Rivian R1T tester through the deserts of California and Nevada.
The MEC contains six lead-acid batteries, good for 250 kilowatt-hours of power.
It can charge at a rate of 175 kW. That's pretty darn speedy.
I simply drove up the ramp, plugged in and 30 minutes or so later, the R1T was charged to about 80% and I was ready for more fun.
Although the MEC can charge at 175 kW, the fastest I saw the R1T accept charge was at 130 kW.
Still, that's nearly three times as fast as a "fast charger" at many public charging stations.
In the future, Power Innovations hopes to bring the MEC out to other far-flung locations to provide power for intrepid EV owners.
That's good, because a lot more electric trucks are on the way.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the Power Innovations-charged Rivian R1T.
Discuss: Charging the Rivian R1T off-grid with Power Innovations
