The Rivian R1T might be the electric pickup truck of tomorrow

Startup automaker Rivian plans to start selling this R1T pickup truck in fall 2020.

1
1
of 22

The R1T is an all-electric truck, with a battery as large as 180 kilowatt-hours giving a driving range of 400 miles per charge.

2
2
of 22

The R1T is also designed to carry lots of gear, with various hidden storage compartments, a spacious bed out back and custom rack mounts.

3
3
of 22

With a fully sealed powertrain, Rivian says the R1T can ford up to 3.3 feet of water without any issues.

4
4
of 22

The truck is also designed to go off-road, with height-adjustable air suspension and a hydraulically controlled anti-roll system.

5
5
of 22

Rivian will also sell versions of the R1T with smaller battery packs, offering 230 and 300 miles of range.

6
6
of 22

Rivian has engineering outposts in Michigan, California and the UK. All of the R1T's design and engineering was done in-house.

7
7
of 22

Pricing for the R1T will start at $69,000 before any applicable tax credits.

8
8
of 22

Rivian plans to launch the R1T in fall 2020. It'll be built at a former Mitsubishi factory in Illinois.

9
9
of 22

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the Rivian R1T.

10
10
of 22

Published:Photo:RivianRead the article
11
of 22

Published:Photo:RivianRead the article
12
of 22

Published:Photo:RivianRead the article
13
of 22

Published:Photo:RivianRead the article
14
of 22

Published:Photo:RivianRead the article
15
of 22

Published:Photo:RivianRead the article
16
of 22

Published:Photo:RivianRead the article
17
of 22

Published:Photo:RivianRead the article
18
of 22

Published:Photo:RivianRead the article
19
of 22

Published:Photo:RivianRead the article
20
of 22

Published:Photo:RivianRead the article
21
of 22

Published:Photo:RivianRead the article
22
of 22
