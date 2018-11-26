The Rivian R1T might be the electric pickup truck of tomorrow

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Startup automaker Rivian plans to start selling this R1T pickup truck in fall 2020.
The R1T is an all-electric truck, with a battery as large as 180 kilowatt-hours giving a driving range of 400 miles per charge.
The R1T is also designed to carry lots of gear, with various hidden storage compartments, a spacious bed out back and custom rack mounts.
With a fully sealed powertrain, Rivian says the R1T can ford up to 3.3 feet of water without any issues.
The truck is also designed to go off-road, with height-adjustable air suspension and a hydraulically controlled anti-roll system.
Rivian will also sell versions of the R1T with smaller battery packs, offering 230 and 300 miles of range.
Rivian has engineering outposts in Michigan, California and the UK. All of the R1T's design and engineering was done in-house.
Pricing for the R1T will start at $69,000 before any applicable tax credits.
Rivian plans to launch the R1T in fall 2020. It'll be built at a former Mitsubishi factory in Illinois.
