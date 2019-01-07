Rinspeed MicroSnap is a tiny, do-it-all electric pod

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Say hello to the Rinspeed MicroSnap, the latest concept from the wild minds behind the Swiss vehicle design house.
Building on last year's Snap, the MicroSnap shrinks the whole concept down to the size of a Renault Twizy, a European-market electric two-seater.
Like its big-boy brethren, the MicroSnap's platform is meant for fast swapping of the pods on top, which can be used to transport people or goods, depending on need.
So why shrink it?
Rinspeed says it's to accommodate the explosion of online ordering, including fresh groceries.
By making its concept small enough, the MicroSnap can focus on targeted deliveries that ensure fresh food arrives fresh.
That idea works for human transportation, as well, offering direct routes without wasting time dealing with multiple parties.
It can display digital license plates, and the exterior lights use different colors to communicate different concepts to pedestrians.
As you might expect, the Rinspeed MicroSnap is entirely electric.
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the Rinspeed MicroSnap.