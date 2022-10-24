X
iOS 16.1 Is HereBest Buy SaleCOLA Increase for SSIYour VPN Needs ThisIs Trader Joe's Cheaper?'House of the Dragon' Recap

Electric Rimac Nevera Hypercar Is a $2M Moonshot

This 1,914-hp electric hypercar has performance that's out of this world.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
golson-hs

Daniel Golson

See full bio
2022 Rimac Nevera EV Hypercar
1 of 21 Rimac

The Rimac Nevera is a mindblowing hypercar.

2022 Rimac Nevera EV Hypercar
2 of 21 Rimac

It has four electric motors for a total of 1,914 horsepower and 1,740 pound-feet of torque.

2022 Rimac Nevera EV Hypercar
3 of 21 Rimac

The Nevera's torque vectoring capabilities are incredible.

2022 Rimac Nevera EV Hypercar
4 of 21 Rimac

Rimac says the Nevera will hit 60 mph in 1.9 seconds and run the quarter-mile in 8.6 seconds.

2022 Rimac Nevera EV Hypercar
5 of 21 Rimac

The Nevera tops out at 258 mph.

2022 Rimac Nevera EV Hypercar
6 of 21 Rimac

The interior is well-built.

2022 Rimac Nevera EV Hypercar
7 of 21 Rimac

Analog knobs with digital screens control things like gear selection and torque split.

2022 Rimac Nevera EV Hypercar
8 of 21 Rimac

It's pretty comfy, too.

2022 Rimac Nevera EV Hypercar
9 of 21 Rimac

Rimac is making 150 Neveras at over $2 million each.

2022 Rimac Nevera EV Hypercar
10 of 21 Rimac

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the Rimac Nevera.

2022 Rimac Nevera EV Hypercar
11 of 21 Rimac
2022 Rimac Nevera EV Hypercar
12 of 21 Rimac
2022 Rimac Nevera EV Hypercar
13 of 21 Rimac
2022 Rimac Nevera EV Hypercar
14 of 21 Rimac
2022 Rimac Nevera EV Hypercar
15 of 21 Rimac
2022 Rimac Nevera EV Hypercar
16 of 21 Rimac
2022 Rimac Nevera EV Hypercar
17 of 21 Rimac
2022 Rimac Nevera EV Hypercar
18 of 21 Rimac
2022 Rimac Nevera EV Hypercar
19 of 21 Rimac
2022 Rimac Nevera EV Hypercar
20 of 21 Rimac
2022 Rimac Nevera EV Hypercar
21 of 21 Rimac

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

95 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

85 Photos
The Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

36 Photos
The 51 Best VR Games

More Galleries

The 51 Best VR Games

53 Photos
24 things you should never, ever google

More Galleries

24 things you should never, ever google

25 Photos
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Joins the EQ Electric Family

More Galleries

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Joins the EQ Electric Family

44 Photos
DIY scratched screen repair: Magic and myths

More Galleries

DIY scratched screen repair: Magic and myths

10 Photos