Electric Rimac Nevera Hypercar Is a $2M Moonshot

This 1,914-hp electric hypercar has performance that's out of this world.
The Rimac Nevera is a mindblowing hypercar.
It has four electric motors for a total of 1,914 horsepower and 1,740 pound-feet of torque.
The Nevera's torque vectoring capabilities are incredible.
Rimac says the Nevera will hit 60 mph in 1.9 seconds and run the quarter-mile in 8.6 seconds.
The Nevera tops out at 258 mph.
The interior is well-built.
Analog knobs with digital screens control things like gear selection and torque split.
It's pretty comfy, too.
Rimac is making 150 Neveras at over $2 million each.
