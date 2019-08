Kia Soul

The Kia Soul almost seems like it was born for rideshare use: Boxy, utilitarian, cheap, but durable -- and you might even find one in taxi yellow. If you're also enticed by that Kia or Hyundai 10 year and 100,000 mile warranty on the powertrain, know that it's probably voided by rideshare use of the car, at least following a strict reading of the documents.

