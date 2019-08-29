Uber

Cooley on Cars viewer Brent C. wrote in with a question that perhaps 1 million other ride-hailing drivers US have asked at one time or another: What's the best car for me to use when I gig for Uber or Lyft? He's using a 2014 Camry Hybrid now which is certainly one of the top cars for rideshare drivers.

The Camry Hybrid is roomy, durable, economical and about as cheap to repair and maintain as anything out there. But whatever you drive has to be selected first and foremost to not get in the way of the ride-hailing income you'll be taking home.

As with almost every question I get about which car to buy, I start by recommending with late-model used options. That's even more important if you're driving for a ride-hailing service as the higher usage is going to plunge a new car into the abyss of depreciation faster.



Secondly, I think about something that's massively popular. Ride-hailing doesn't reward creativity in your choices. Go with the most mainstream cars that have been debugged by the most customers and miles. These are the ones with a vast and inexpensive repair supply chain that's grown up under them.



Rideshare all-stars

There are a slew of lists out there of the best cars for ride-hailing, but if you scan them you keep coming up with the same handful of makes and models. These five are pretty representative, all chosen from around the 2016 vintage:



Kia

Lexus ES

A Dodge Grand Caravan can qualify you to take higher earning rides and may actually cost less than a late-model used sedan of the same model year. Remember, a large vehicle can always handle a small ride, but the reverse is not true.

Whatever car you drive, check out Uber's tips for reducing wear and tear on it. They're hardly revolutionary, but make a good reminder on how to lessen the financial payload on any vehicle.

Don't want to commit to buying a car for ride-hailing? Consider renting one: Fair, Hyrecar, Uber, Lyft Express Drive and others specialize in renting cars to ride-hailing drivers. But pencil out those numbers carefully if you find yourself renting one a lot. The economic tipping point to buying one of the cars recommended above may be nigh.