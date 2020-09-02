Just look at it. It's fantastic.
This gorgeous machine is the Volvo P1800 Cyan.
Cyan Racing, formerly Volvo's factory race team, decided to build a P1800 restomod and knocked it out of the park.
The idea was to create a P1800 as if Cyan Racing was around in the 1960s to ensure this car had a "continuation" for the road.
But modern power and features make their way to this car, too.
The engine comes from Cyan Racing -- a 2.0-liter turbo-four with 420 horsepower.
Keeping this old school is a five-speed manual transmission, but there's an independent rear suspension, limited-slip differential and more modern mechanicals.
It strikes a wonderful balance between retro and modern.
And of course it's painted in Cyan Racing's blue color.
No prices are available, but if you have to ask...
Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the P1800 Cyan!
Volvo P1800 Cyan brings lots of joy
