Volvo P1800 Cyan brings lots of joy

Just look at it. It's fantastic.

Volvo P1800 Cyan
1 of 19
Cyan Racing

This gorgeous machine is the Volvo P1800 Cyan.

Read the article
Volvo P1800 Cyan
2 of 19
Cyan Racing

Cyan Racing, formerly Volvo's factory race team, decided to build a P1800 restomod and knocked it out of the park.

Read the article
Volvo P1800 Cyan
3 of 19
Cyan Racing

The idea was to create a P1800 as if Cyan Racing was around in the 1960s to ensure this car had a "continuation" for the road.

Read the article
Volvo P1800 Cyan
4 of 19
Cyan Racing

But modern power and features make their way to this car, too.

Read the article
Volvo P1800 Cyan
5 of 19
Cyan Racing

The engine comes from Cyan Racing -- a 2.0-liter turbo-four with 420 horsepower.

Read the article
Volvo P1800 Cyan
6 of 19
Cyan Racing

Keeping this old school is a five-speed manual transmission, but there's an independent rear suspension, limited-slip differential and more modern mechanicals.

Read the article
Volvo P1800 Cyan
7 of 19
Cyan Racing

It strikes a wonderful balance between retro and modern.

Read the article
Volvo P1800 Cyan
8 of 19
Cyan Racing

And of course it's painted in Cyan Racing's blue color.

Read the article
Volvo P1800 Cyan
9 of 19
Cyan Racing

No prices are available, but if you have to ask...

Read the article
Volvo P1800 Cyan
10 of 19
Cyan Racing

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the P1800 Cyan!

Read the article
Volvo P1800 Cyan
11 of 19
Cyan Racing
Read the article
Volvo P1800 Cyan
12 of 19
Cyan Racing
Read the article
Volvo P1800 Cyan
13 of 19
Cyan Racing
Read the article
Volvo P1800 Cyan
14 of 19
Cyan Racing
Read the article
Volvo P1800 Cyan
15 of 19
Cyan Racing
Read the article
Volvo P1800 Cyan
16 of 19
Cyan Racing
Read the article
Volvo P1800 Cyan
17 of 19
Cyan Racing
Read the article
Volvo P1800 Cyan
18 of 19
Cyan Racing
Read the article
Volvo P1800 Cyan
19 of 19
Cyan Racing
Read the article
The new Rolls-Royce Ghost offers top-notch luxury

The new Rolls-Royce Ghost offers top-notch luxury

35 Photos
Jeep Grand Wagoneer concept: What's old is now new and luxurious

Jeep Grand Wagoneer concept: What's old is now new and luxurious

41 Photos
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class evolves the flagship

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class evolves the flagship

74 Photos
2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended offers more of what matters

2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended offers more of what matters

6 Photos
2022 Hyundai Kona is sharper and sportier

2022 Hyundai Kona is sharper and sportier

22 Photos
Maserati MC20 looks stunning in teaser photos

Maserati MC20 looks stunning in teaser photos

9 Photos
2021 Chevy Tahoe is a nautical good time

2021 Chevy Tahoe is a nautical good time

47 Photos