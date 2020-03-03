Renault Morphoz concept: One EV crossover, two sizes

  • Renault Morphoz concept
  • Renault Morphoz concept
  • Renault Morphoz concept
  • Renault Morphoz concept
  • Renault Morphoz concept
  • Renault Morphoz concept
  • Renault Morphoz concept
  • Renault Morphoz concept
  • Renault Morphoz concept
  • Renault Morphoz concept
  • Renault Morphoz concept
  • Renault Morphoz concept
  • Renault Morphoz concept
  • Renault Morphoz concept
  • Renault Morphoz concept
  • Renault Morphoz concept
  • Renault Morphoz concept
  • Renault Morphoz concept
  • Renault Morphoz concept
  • Renault Morphoz concept
  • Renault Morphoz concept
  • Renault Morphoz concept
  • Renault Morphoz concept
  • Renault Morphoz concept
  • Renault Morphoz concept

This wild-looking beast is the Renault Morphoz concept.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Renault
1
of 25

It can literally change its size in a shape-shifting motion sort of thing.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Renault
2
of 25

A City mode keeps the size 173 inches long, while activating Travel mode extends it to 189 inches.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Renault
3
of 25

Travel mode provides more room inside as well as space for additional batteries to increase the electric crossover's range.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Renault
4
of 25

Renault thinks this idea may solve the problem with range anxiety, but it's a pretty wild idea.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Renault
5
of 25

Take away the big wheels and some of the show car bits and this concept sort of looks production ready.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Renault
6
of 25

Really cool taillight design at the rear.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Renault
7
of 25

Drivers can go about 250 miles on a single charge with the basic battery complement, but the extra batteries will increase that range.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Renault
8
of 25

Renault hopes these kinds of ideas begin making their way to its cars after 2025. Maybe we'll get shape-shifting cars in a decade?

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Renault
9
of 25

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the Morphoz concept!

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Renault
10
of 25
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Renault
11
of 25
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Renault
12
of 25
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Renault
13
of 25
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Renault
14
of 25
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Renault
15
of 25
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Renault
16
of 25
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Renault
17
of 25
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Renault
18
of 25
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Renault
19
of 25
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Renault
20
of 25
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Renault
21
of 25
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Renault
22
of 25
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Renault
23
of 25
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Renault
24
of 25
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Renault
25
of 25
Now Reading

Renault Morphoz concept: One EV crossover, two sizes

Up Next

Citroen Ami could be the digital age's 2CV

Latest Stories

China's Aiways U6ion brings some really interesting coupe crossover looks

China's Aiways U6ion brings some really interesting coupe crossover looks

by
2020 Audi RS7's great power comes with a big price tag

2020 Audi RS7's great power comes with a big price tag

by
Uber, Lyft issue coronavirus warnings, but some drivers feel left in the lurch

Uber, Lyft issue coronavirus warnings, but some drivers feel left in the lurch

by
2020 Geneva Motor Show recap: Debuts from BMW, Hyundai and more

2020 Geneva Motor Show recap: Debuts from BMW, Hyundai and more

by
GM dishes more details on its Tesla Cybertruck-fighting electric Hummer pickup

GM dishes more details on its Tesla Cybertruck-fighting electric Hummer pickup

by