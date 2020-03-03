Renault Morphoz concept: One EV crossover, two sizes

This wild-looking beast is the Renault Morphoz concept.
It can literally change its size in a shape-shifting motion sort of thing.
A City mode keeps the size 173 inches long, while activating Travel mode extends it to 189 inches.
Travel mode provides more room inside as well as space for additional batteries to increase the electric crossover's range.
Renault thinks this idea may solve the problem with range anxiety, but it's a pretty wild idea.
Take away the big wheels and some of the show car bits and this concept sort of looks production ready.
Really cool taillight design at the rear.
Drivers can go about 250 miles on a single charge with the basic battery complement, but the extra batteries will increase that range.
Renault hopes these kinds of ideas begin making their way to its cars after 2025. Maybe we'll get shape-shifting cars in a decade?
