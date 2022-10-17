Renault 4 Revival Previewed With Rugged 4Ever Trophy Concept

The electric concept features oversize tires, an off-road suspension and overlanding gear.
The Renault 4Ever Trophy concept debuted this week at the 2022 Paris Motor Show..
The rally-ready electric SUV previews a revival of the Renault 4 station wagon, which ceased production 30 years ago.
The round headlamps of the 4L, as it was commonly known, are reimagined as an LED matrix.
Squint and you'll see a bit of the 4L's boxy silhouette and slanted rear end in the modern concept.
The 4Ever Trophy features an off-road suspension and oversize tires.