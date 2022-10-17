X
Pixel 7 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro: CamerasApply for Student Loan Relief'House of the Dragon' Recap'Rings of Power' FinaleNational Pasta Day DealsThumbs-Down on Thumbs-Up

Renault 4 Revival Previewed With Rugged 4Ever Trophy Concept

The electric concept features oversize tires, an off-road suspension and overlanding gear.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg

Antuan Goodwin

See full bio
Renault 4Ever Trophy concept
1 of 12 Renault

The Renault 4Ever Trophy concept debuted this week at the 2022 Paris Motor Show..

Renault 4Ever Trophy concept
2 of 12 Renault

The rally-ready electric SUV previews a revival of the Renault 4 station wagon, which ceased production 30 years ago.

Renault 4Ever Trophy concept
3 of 12 Renault

The round headlamps of the 4L, as it was commonly known, are reimagined as an LED matrix.

Renault 4Ever Trophy concept
4 of 12 Renault

Squint and you'll see a bit of the 4L's boxy silhouette and slanted rear end in the modern concept.

Renault 4Ever Trophy concept
5 of 12 Renault

The 4Ever Trophy features an off-road suspension and oversize tires.

Renault 4Ever Trophy concept
6 of 12 Renault

The reborn Renault 4 will be built on the same platform as the new Renault 5 electric hatchback.

Renault 4Ever Trophy concept
7 of 12 Renault

Check out our first look at the Renault 4Ever Trophy concept for even more details.

Renault 4Ever Trophy concept
8 of 12 Renault
Renault 4Ever Trophy concept
9 of 12 Renault
Renault 4Ever Trophy concept
10 of 12 Renault
Renault 4Ever Trophy concept
11 of 12 Renault
Renault 4Ever Trophy concept
12 of 12 Renault

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

95 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

85 Photos
The Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

36 Photos
The 51 Best VR Games

More Galleries

The 51 Best VR Games

53 Photos
24 things you should never, ever google

More Galleries

24 things you should never, ever google

25 Photos
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Joins the EQ Electric Family

More Galleries

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Joins the EQ Electric Family

44 Photos
DIY scratched screen repair: Magic and myths

More Galleries

DIY scratched screen repair: Magic and myths

10 Photos