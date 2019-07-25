Get a look at the refreshed 2020 Cadillac XT5

By make and model
Cadillac's XT5 is a relative newcomer to the automaker's stable.
However, the compact luxury SUV has rapidly risen to become the brand's best seller globally.
For the 2020 model year, the XT5 gets a refreshed look, a simplified trim level structure and a new 2.0-liter turbocharged base engine.
2020 also welcomes a new Sport trim level with standard adaptive damper suspension, sportier transmission tuning and a Sport All-Wheel Drive system that features a twin-clutch rear differential.
The XT5's list of safety technologies and features has been expanded with more of those features coming as standard equipment.
