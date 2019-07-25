Get a look at the refreshed 2020 Cadillac XT5

  • 2020-cadillac-xt5-sport-008-low-res
Cadillac's XT5 is a relative newcomer to the automaker's stable.

However, the compact luxury SUV has rapidly risen to become the brand's best seller globally.

For the 2020 model year, the XT5 gets a refreshed look, a simplified trim level structure and a new 2.0-liter turbocharged base engine.

2020 also welcomes a new Sport trim level with standard adaptive damper suspension, sportier transmission tuning and a Sport All-Wheel Drive system that features a twin-clutch rear differential.

The XT5's list of safety technologies and features has been expanded with more of those features coming as standard equipment.

Keep clicking for more pictures or check out the article for more details about the 2020 Cadillac XT5.

