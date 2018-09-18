Blink and you'll miss the record-breaking Volkswagen Bonneville Jetta

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
This is what 210.16 miles per hour looks like.
The Bonneville Jetta packs a tuned 2.0-liter that will eventually make its way into the Jetta GLI performance model.
But don't expect the GLI to throw out 600 horsepower like this special one-off Jetta.
To help the Jetta reach maximum speed, traction gets a bump with a limited-slip differential.
The Jetta is fitted with special wheels and tires made specifically for the famous salt flats.
Two parachutes out back slow the Jetta to more normal speeds.
Safety gear includes a full roll cage, racing seat and harness, and a fire suppression system.
Naturally, a speedometer is front and center. And looks like it's a manual transmission as well.
The car has also been lowered for better aerodynamics.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the record-breaking 2019 Bonneville Jetta.