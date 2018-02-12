Land Rover recently pulled off one seriously impressive stunt.    

Photo by Land Rover
Starting with the 7-mile Tianmen Mountain Road, a Range Rover Sport traveled to the famous Heaven's Gate landmark in China.     

Photo by Land Rover
That's when the real test began.  

Photo by Land Rover
The plucky little Range Rover climbed 999 steps at a 45-degree incline.  

Photo by Land Rover
One of Jaguar's Formula E drivers was tasked with this climb, which isn't exactly like your average Formula E race.

Photo by Land Rover
Previous stunts like this have involved downhill ski courses, Arabian deserts and Pikes Peak.     

Photo by Land Rover
This is just another in a long line of challenges that basically say, "See? It's capable."   

Photo by Land Rover
While there are performance and infotainment adjustments, the most important update is the introduction of a new plug-in hybrid variant.   

Photo by Land Rover
The Range Rover Sport PHEV puts out 398 horsepower and offers 31 miles of all-electric range.

Photo by Land Rover
Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of Land Rover's ridiculous stair-climb.

Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Range Rover Sport climbs its way to the sky in China

