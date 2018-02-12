Range Rover Sport climbs its way to the sky in China

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Land Rover recently pulled off one seriously impressive stunt.
Starting with the 7-mile Tianmen Mountain Road, a Range Rover Sport traveled to the famous Heaven's Gate landmark in China.
That's when the real test began.
The plucky little Range Rover climbed 999 steps at a 45-degree incline.
One of Jaguar's Formula E drivers was tasked with this climb, which isn't exactly like your average Formula E race.
Previous stunts like this have involved downhill ski courses, Arabian deserts and Pikes Peak.
This is just another in a long line of challenges that basically say, "See? It's capable."
While there are performance and infotainment adjustments, the most important update is the introduction of a new plug-in hybrid variant.
The Range Rover Sport PHEV puts out 398 horsepower and offers 31 miles of all-electric range.
Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of Land Rover's ridiculous stair-climb.