The Aznom Palladium is a weird Ram pickup in disguise

Honestly, it's not good.

The Aznom Palladium is... something.

It's an Italian-made luxury limousine based on a Ram 1500. It's very ugly, in our opinion.

Inside, it's not much better, though there's no denying it's premium.

Leather everywhere.

It looks like someone wanted a Rolls-Royce pickup truck.

No clue on how many the company will make, but there are people in line to buy.

