Honestly, it's not good.
The Aznom Palladium is... something.
It's an Italian-made luxury limousine based on a Ram 1500. It's very ugly, in our opinion.
Inside, it's not much better, though there's no denying it's premium.
Leather everywhere.
It looks like someone wanted a Rolls-Royce pickup truck.
No clue on how many the company will make, but there are people in line to buy.
Discuss: The Aznom Palladium is a weird Ram pickup in disguise
