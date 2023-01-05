Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept Charges Into the Future

The Ram 1500 Revolution BEV is the latest contender in the electric pickup truck wars.
The concept's fascia is dominated by an animated LED RAM logo and "tuning fork" light signatures.
This will be the first vehicle to ride on the new STLA Frame body-on-frame platform.
The platform accommodates two electric motors (one for each axle) and tucks the battery into the frame.
The long wheelbase and stiff chassis allowed Ram's engineers to stretch the cab by four inches. However, the electric pickup is around the same overall length as its combustion-powered predecessor.
The pillar-free doors open for access to a flexible and reconfigurable cabin. The seats and center console are all removable and slide on rails embedded in the floor (and the bed).
A dual 14.2-inch infotainment system stacks two large displays vertically. The lower screen can even be removed for remote use elsewhere in the vehicle.
A motorized midgate between the cabin and the bed and a pass-through into the underhood frunk allow items up to 18 feet long to fit while being fully enclosed.
