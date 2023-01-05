X
Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept Charges Into the Future

The muscular and flexible concept arrives in 2024 to challenge Ford, Chevy and Rivian for electric pickup truck supremacy.

Antuan Goodwin
Antuan Goodwin
Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept
1 of 46 Ram, Stellantis

The Ram 1500 Revolution BEV is the latest contender in the electric pickup truck wars.

Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept
2 of 46 Ram, Stellantis

The concept's fascia is dominated by an animated LED RAM logo and "tuning fork" light signatures.

Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept
3 of 46 Ram, Stellantis

This will be the first vehicle to ride on the new STLA Frame body-on-frame platform.

Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept
4 of 46 Ram, Stellantis

The platform accommodates two electric motors (one for each axle) and tucks the battery into the frame.

Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept
5 of 46 Ram, Stellantis

The long wheelbase and stiff chassis allowed Ram's engineers to stretch the cab by four inches. However, the electric pickup is around the same overall length as its combustion-powered predecessor.

Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept
6 of 46 Ram, Stellantis

The pillar-free doors open for access to a flexible and reconfigurable cabin. The seats and center console are all removable and slide on rails embedded in the floor (and the bed).

Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept
7 of 46 Ram, Stellantis

A dual 14.2-inch infotainment system stacks two large displays vertically. The lower screen can even be removed for remote use elsewhere in the vehicle.

Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept
8 of 46 Ram, Stellantis

A motorized midgate between the cabin and the bed and a pass-through into the underhood frunk allow items up to 18 feet long to fit while being fully enclosed.

Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept
9 of 46 Ram, Stellantis

Check out our first look at the Ram 1500 Revolution concept to learn more about this beefy BEV and its nifty autonomous Shadow Mode.

Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept
