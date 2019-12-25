The very cool cars of Radwood SoCal

  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019
  • Radwood 2019

Hello from Radwood, the coolest car show celebrating vehicles from the '80s and '90s.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
1
of 72

This Acura SLX is a resto-mod -- it features the 2.0-liter turbo engine from a modern RDX crossover.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2
of 72

We took this 1999 Civic Si to Radwood last year (and it was awesome).

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
3
of 72

Range Rovers in the mud? Check.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
4
of 72

Here's the interior of that awesome SLX.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
5
of 72

SUVs are awesome for a post-rain show.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
6
of 72

Here's Honda's 1993 Prelude, which was loaned to us for the show.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
7
of 72

This car's odometer rolled over 200 miles on its way down to the show.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
8
of 72

Little sporty compacts are only part of the allure of Radwood.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
9
of 72

Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos from the 2019 Radwood SoCal event.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
10
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
11
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
12
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
13
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
14
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
15
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
16
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
17
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
18
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
19
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
20
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
21
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
22
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
23
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
24
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
25
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
26
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
27
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
28
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
29
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
30
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
31
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
32
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
33
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
34
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
35
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
36
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
37
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
38
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
39
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
40
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
41
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
42
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
43
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
44
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
45
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
46
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
47
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
48
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
49
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
50
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
51
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
52
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
53
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
54
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
55
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
56
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
57
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
58
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
59
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
60
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
61
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
62
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
63
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
64
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
65
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
66
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
67
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
68
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
69
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
70
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
71
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
72
of 72
Now Reading

The very cool cars of Radwood SoCal

Up Next

The most extreme RVs and campers of 2018

Latest Stories

BMW is being investigated by the SEC for falsifying US sales data

BMW is being investigated by the SEC for falsifying US sales data

by
At Radwood, a '93 Prelude and a Renntech-tuned '97 E-Class are two sides of the same coin

At Radwood, a '93 Prelude and a Renntech-tuned '97 E-Class are two sides of the same coin

by
2020 Honda Odyssey: Don't get another crossover, buy one of these instead

2020 Honda Odyssey: Don't get another crossover, buy one of these instead

8:47
Elon Musk's holiday is gonna be #dank because Tesla shares hit $420

Elon Musk's holiday is gonna be #dank because Tesla shares hit $420

by
Nissan exec in charge of turnaround departs after two weeks on the job

Nissan exec in charge of turnaround departs after two weeks on the job

by