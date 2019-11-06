Volkswagen's all-electric ID.3 hatchback enters production

  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production
  • Volkswagen ID.3 Production

Here they are, the first production ID 3s to roll off Volkswagen's assembly line in Zwickau, Germany.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
1
of 47

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was on hand for this important announcement, sharing a few words after the cars were revealed.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
2
of 47

This is the station where the body and chassis are joined together.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
3
of 47

The ID 3's rear is quite attractive.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
4
of 47

A hatchback, this car is about the same size as a VW Golf, but since the overhangs are shorter at each end it should offer significantly more interior room.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
5
of 47

High levels of automation allow VW to profitably build the ID 3 in Germany, a country known for its high labor costs.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
6
of 47

Here's a shot of the revised Volkswagen logo.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
7
of 47

The ID 3 will be sold with a number of different battery sizes.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
8
of 47

Here's a sub-assembly ready for installation. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
9
of 47

For more pictures of the Volkswagen ID 3 please keep clicking ahead.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
10
of 47
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
11
of 47
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
12
of 47
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
13
of 47
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
14
of 47
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
15
of 47
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
16
of 47
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
17
of 47
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
18
of 47
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
19
of 47
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
20
of 47
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
21
of 47
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
22
of 47
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
23
of 47
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
24
of 47
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
25
of 47
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
26
of 47
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
27
of 47
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
28
of 47
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
29
of 47
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
30
of 47
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
31
of 47
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
32
of 47
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
33
of 47
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
34
of 47
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
35
of 47
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
36
of 47
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
37
of 47
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
38
of 47
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
39
of 47
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
40
of 47
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
41
of 47
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
42
of 47
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
43
of 47
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
44
of 47
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
45
of 47
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
46
of 47
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
47
of 47
Now Reading

Volkswagen's all-electric ID.3 hatchback enters production

Up Next

Volkswagen ID 4 electric SUV steps out in front of the camera

Latest Stories

Hyundai Ioniq, Sonata Hybrid lead brand's 13-vehicle strong electrification charge

Hyundai Ioniq, Sonata Hybrid lead brand's 13-vehicle strong electrification charge

by
Tesla Model S Plaid will get an ever bigger battery, Musk says

Tesla Model S Plaid will get an ever bigger battery, Musk says

by
Our favorite builds of the 2019 SEMA Show

Our favorite builds of the 2019 SEMA Show

3:16
Toyota and China's BYD will join forces on electric cars

Toyota and China's BYD will join forces on electric cars

by
2020 Hyundai Sonata offers swanky style for less than $25,000

2020 Hyundai Sonata offers swanky style for less than $25,000

by