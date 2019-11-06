Volkswagen's all-electric ID.3 hatchback enters production

Here they are, the first production ID 3s to roll off Volkswagen's assembly line in Zwickau, Germany.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel was on hand for this important announcement, sharing a few words after the cars were revealed.
This is the station where the body and chassis are joined together.
The ID 3's rear is quite attractive.
A hatchback, this car is about the same size as a VW Golf, but since the overhangs are shorter at each end it should offer significantly more interior room.
High levels of automation allow VW to profitably build the ID 3 in Germany, a country known for its high labor costs.
Here's a shot of the revised Volkswagen logo.
The ID 3 will be sold with a number of different battery sizes.
Here's a sub-assembly ready for installation.
