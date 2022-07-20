X
The Prodrive P25 Is the Ultimate Subaru Impreza

Only 25 of these rad coupes will be built.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
Prodrive P25 Subaru Impreza
1 of 17 Mike Shaffer/Subaru

This seemingly ordinary creation is the Prodrive P25.

Prodrive P25 Subaru Impreza
2 of 17 Mike Shaffer/Subaru

It's a restomod based on the original Subaru Impreza coupe -- specifically, the holy-grail 22B.

Prodrive P25 Subaru Impreza
3 of 17 Mike Shaffer/Subaru

The interior is all about driver focus.

Prodrive P25 Subaru Impreza
4 of 17 Mike Shaffer/Subaru

Richard "Tomo" Thompson is Prodrive's chief engineer.

Prodrive P25 Subaru Impreza
5 of 17 Mike Shaffer/Subaru

Racing driver Mark Higgins drove the Prodrive P25 up the hill at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Prodrive P25 Subaru Impreza
6 of 17 Mike Shaffer/Subaru

The look is totally unassuming.

Prodrive P25 Subaru Impreza
7 of 17 Mike Shaffer/Subaru

But that's exactly the point.

Prodrive P25 Subaru Impreza
8 of 17 Mike Shaffer/Subaru

The wide fender flares, blue paint and big wing are iconic.

Prodrive P25 Subaru Impreza
9 of 17 Mike Shaffer/Subaru

These wheels really ought to be gold.

Prodrive P25 Subaru Impreza
10 of 17 Mike Shaffer/Subaru

Keep scrolling for more photos.

Prodrive P25 Subaru Impreza
11 of 17 Mike Shaffer/Subaru
Prodrive P25 Subaru Impreza
12 of 17 Mike Shaffer/Subaru
Prodrive P25 Subaru Impreza
13 of 17 Mike Shaffer/Subaru
Prodrive P25 Subaru Impreza
14 of 17 Mike Shaffer/Subaru
Prodrive P25 Subaru Impreza
15 of 17 Mike Shaffer/Subaru
Prodrive P25 Subaru Impreza
16 of 17 Mike Shaffer/Subaru
Prodrive P25 Subaru Impreza
17 of 17 Mike Shaffer/Subaru

