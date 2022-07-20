The Prodrive P25 Is the Ultimate Subaru Impreza

This seemingly ordinary creation is the Prodrive P25.
It's a restomod based on the original Subaru Impreza coupe -- specifically, the holy-grail 22B.
The interior is all about driver focus.
Richard "Tomo" Thompson is Prodrive's chief engineer.
Racing driver Mark Higgins drove the Prodrive P25 up the hill at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
The look is totally unassuming.
But that's exactly the point.
The wide fender flares, blue paint and big wing are iconic.
These wheels really ought to be gold.
