Porsche's Taycan EV carrier launch

This is a Porsche Taycan, Stuttgart's upcoming, world-conquering, performance-oriented EV sedan being hauled up onto a US Navy aircraft carrier.
And this is Shea Holbrook, professional race car driver, sitting in that Taycan on that aircraft carrier.
What happened next? Well...
Shea launched the Taycan up to 90 mph, then hit the brakes, bringing it back to a stop, all without taking a flying launch into the sea.
The whole thing was a promotional stunt to show off the quick acceleration of the Taycan.
Not to mention the capability of its carbon-ceramic brakes.
The whole run was completed in just over 10 seconds, which is longer than it takes most cars to even accelerate to 90 mph in the first place.
However, though a blistering time, that's actually a bit slower than a Tesla Model S with Ludicrous mode.
Does it matter? Both cars are looking to be so quick that hardly anyone will be able to tell the difference.
And so this competition, then, might just come down to who has the bigger marketing budget.