X
Porsche's New 911 GT3 R Masters the Moody Look

Be afraid if you see one of these in your rear-view on the track.

Tim Stevens
Tim Stevens

The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 R, looking moody in black with red trim and a giant wing hanging off the back.
This is Porsche's new 911 GT3 R!

And don't it look mean.
And don't it look mean.

The car brings together a lot of learnings from the current, 24 Hours of Le Mans-winning 911 RSR plus the 911 GT3 Cup car.
The car brings together a lot of learnings from the current, 24 Hours of Le Mans-winning 911 RSR plus the 911 GT3 Cup car.

Learnings like a fixed driver's seat that's mounted closed to the center of the car.
Learnings like a fixed driver's seat that's mounted closed to the center of the car. 

The 4.2-liter flat six is tilted forward, leaving more room for a new rear diffuser.
The 4.2-liter flat six is tilted forward, leaving more room for a new rear diffuser. 

That wing has a swan-neck mounting, less drag on the bottom producing more downforce.
That wing has a swan-neck mounting, less drag on the bottom producing more downforce. 

The wheelbase is longer, too, to provide more stability.
The wheelbase is longer, too, to provide more stability. 

And of course it looks outrageously good.
And of course it looks outrageously good. 

Look for it on the track next year. Cost? $567,210.
Look for it on the track next year. Cost? $567,210.

The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 R, looking moody in black with red trim and a giant wing hanging off the back.
The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 R, looking moody in black with red trim and a giant wing hanging off the back.
The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 R, looking moody in black with red trim and a giant wing hanging off the back.
