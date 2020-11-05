The Taycan Turbo S hits the track at Porsche's Experience Center

Porsche now offers Taycan courses at the Experience Center in Carson, California.
The Taycan is Porsche's new electric sports car.
The PEC offers programs for the Taycan 4S, Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S.
The wet skid pad is super fun.
Here, you learn how to drift an electric car.
Car control is the key.
Acceleration runs allow you to experience the Taycan's 2.6-second 0-to-60-mph time.
The PEC has 15 EV chargers onsite to keep the Taycans juiced.
The PEC is currently open with special COVID-19 precautions in place.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the Porsche Taycan at the Experience Center.