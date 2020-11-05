The Taycan Turbo S hits the track at Porsche's Experience Center

  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center
  • Taycan Turbo at the Porsche Experience Center

Porsche now offers Taycan courses at the Experience Center in Carson, California.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
1
of 61

The Taycan is Porsche's new electric sports car.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
2
of 61

The PEC offers programs for the Taycan 4S, Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
3
of 61

The wet skid pad is super fun.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
4
of 61

Here, you learn how to drift an electric car.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
5
of 61

Car control is the key.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
6
of 61

Acceleration runs allow you to experience the Taycan's 2.6-second 0-to-60-mph time.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
7
of 61

The PEC has 15 EV chargers onsite to keep the Taycans juiced.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
8
of 61

The PEC is currently open with special COVID-19 precautions in place.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
9
of 61

Keep scrolling for more photos of the Porsche Taycan at the Experience Center.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
10
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
11
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
12
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
13
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
14
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
15
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
16
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
17
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
18
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
19
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
20
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
21
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
22
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
23
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
24
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
25
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
26
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
27
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
28
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
29
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
30
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
31
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
32
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
33
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
34
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
35
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
36
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
37
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
38
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
39
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
40
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
41
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
42
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
43
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
44
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
45
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
46
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
47
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
48
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
49
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
50
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
51
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
52
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
53
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
54
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
55
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
56
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
57
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
58
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
59
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
60
of 61
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
61
of 61
Now Reading

The Taycan Turbo S hits the track at Porsche's Experience Center

Up Next

2020 Porsche 718 Boxster T is a base model done right
Bentley going fully electric by 2030

Bentley going fully electric by 2030

by
The Nissan Maxima still exists and there's a new 40th anniversary edition this year

The Nissan Maxima still exists and there's a new 40th anniversary edition this year

by
Tesla Model 3 updates: Take a closer look at the refreshed electric sedan

Tesla Model 3 updates: Take a closer look at the refreshed electric sedan

by
2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV to get US debut on Nov. 9

2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV to get US debut on Nov. 9

by
Volkswagen boss believes a Joe Biden election win would benefit automaker more

Volkswagen boss believes a Joe Biden election win would benefit automaker more

by