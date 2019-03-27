Porsche Taycan on ice in Sweden

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
This is the 2020 Porsche Taycan!
Don't be fooled by the fake tailpipes, this is Porsche's first full-production EV.
The company hasn't released the final power or range figures, but it's in excess of 600 horsepower.
And, with all-wheel drive, it's the perfect missile for Swedish roads and lakes.
The car is happy to kick the tail out with the stability control on sport, but turned off it really goes mad.
Charging via Porsche's chargers is incredibly fast, up to 80 percent in just 20 minutes.
Sadly we weren't able to do much of a range test -- that will have to wait until later.
We're not allowed to show the interior, but from what we could see in Sweden it looks to be Porsche's most radical yet.
As you can see, it's a sedan shape, with four doors. But a more wagonlike Cross Turismo flavor is coming soon.
When will we see the full Taycan, without the camo? Stay tuned...