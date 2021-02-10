Driver Leh Keen sets indoor land speed record with Porsche Taycan Turbo S

Porsche used its Taycan Turbo S electric car to set an indoor land speed record.
The 102.6-mph record was set by driver Leh Keen.
The record attempt was made inside the New Orleans convention center.
The new record surpasses the old 86-mph record, which had stood for years.
Keen likened the surface inside the convention center to driving on ice.
The Taycan Turbo S can hit 60 mph in 2.6 seconds.
It's got all-wheel drive and produces 750 horsepower.
Massive carbon ceramic brakes haul the Taycan down from speed.
Leh Keen has a history of racing Porsches at Le Mans and the Nurburging 24 Hours, among other places.
The record was officially certified by Guinness.