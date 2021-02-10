  • taycan-turbo-s-indoor-speed-record-001-ma906465
Porsche used its Taycan Turbo S electric car to set an indoor land speed record.

The 102.6-mph record was set by driver Leh Keen.

The record attempt was made inside the New Orleans convention center.

The new record surpasses the old 86-mph record, which had stood for years.

Keen likened the surface inside the convention center to driving on ice.

The Taycan Turbo S can hit 60 mph in 2.6 seconds.

It's got all-wheel drive and produces 750 horsepower.

Massive carbon ceramic brakes haul the Taycan down from speed.

Leh Keen has a history of racing Porsches at Le Mans and the Nurburging 24 Hours, among other places.

The record was officially certified by Guinness.

Now Reading

Driver Leh Keen sets indoor land speed record with Porsche Taycan Turbo S

