Porsche Mission R prototype looks ready to race

As futuristic as this thing looks, it's ready to roll today.

Tim_Stevens.jpg
Tim Stevens
Porsche Mission R
1 of 26

This is the Porsche Mission R.

Porsche Mission R
2 of 26

Like the Mission E before it, which gave a preview of the Taycan to come, the Mission R is designed to preview the future. 

Porsche Mission R
3 of 26

This time, though, it's the future of GT racing -- an electric future!

Porsche Mission R
4 of 26

GT racing basically consists of heavily modified production cars, suggesting this thing also previews an eventual production car. 

Porsche Mission R
5 of 26

Hello, next-gen 718?

Porsche Mission R
6 of 26

The interior is loaded with wild details. 

Porsche Mission R
7 of 26

The fit and finish is immaculate -- incredible for a prototype. 

Porsche Mission R
8 of 26

The seat is even properly comfortable!

Porsche Mission R
9 of 26

The styling is radical, yet it is undeniably a Porsche. 

Porsche Mission R
10 of 26

Keep scrolling for more images, then be sure to check out our full driving impressions.

Porsche Mission R
11 of 26
Porsche Mission R
12 of 26
Porsche Mission R
13 of 26
Porsche Mission R
14 of 26
Porsche Mission R
15 of 26
Porsche Mission R
16 of 26
Porsche Mission R
17 of 26
Porsche Mission R
18 of 26
Porsche Mission R
19 of 26
Porsche Mission R
20 of 26
Porsche Mission R
21 of 26
Porsche Mission R
22 of 26
Porsche Mission R
23 of 26
Porsche Mission R
24 of 26
Porsche Mission R
25 of 26
Porsche Mission R
26 of 26

