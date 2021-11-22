Porsche Mission R prototype looks ready to race

As futuristic as this thing looks, it's ready to roll today.
This is the Porsche Mission R.
Like the Mission E before it, which gave a preview of the Taycan to come, the Mission R is designed to preview the future.
This time, though, it's the future of GT racing -- an electric future!
GT racing basically consists of heavily modified production cars, suggesting this thing also previews an eventual production car.
Hello, next-gen 718?
The interior is loaded with wild details.
The fit and finish is immaculate -- incredible for a prototype.
The seat is even properly comfortable!
The styling is radical, yet it is undeniably a Porsche.
