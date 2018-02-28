Porsche Mission E

This is the Mission E, an all-electric concept for a future Porsche.

The car features a pair of electric motors, together delivering something north of 600 horsepower.

Just over 300 miles of range will be offered, and the car will charge from empty to 80 percent in just 15 minutes.

The interior features eye-tracking, holographic projections and even an emotion-reading camera.

Seating is for four.

No word on whether this lovely concept will ever come to production, but expect future Panameras to look something like this.

Mission E is an all-electric Porsche from the future

