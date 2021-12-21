/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

Porsche's LMDh race car looks awesome

It will be driven by Dane Cameron and Felipe Nasr.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
2023-porsche-le-mans-hypercar-lmdh-teaser-114
1 of 8 Porsche

Porsche released the first teasers of its LMDh prototype race car.

2023-porsche-le-mans-hypercar-lmdh-teaser-112
2 of 8 Porsche

It will compete in both the FIA WEC and IMSA SportsCar series.

2023-porsche-le-mans-hypercar-lmdh-teaser-111
3 of 8 Porsche

We can see a light bar, a huge wing and other cool aero elements.

2023-porsche-le-mans-hypercar-lmdh-teaser-113
4 of 8 Porsche

This will mark the return of Porsche to Le Mans in a prototype class.

2023-porsche-le-mans-hypercar-lmdh-teaser-115
5 of 8 Porsche

The car will be driven by Dane Cameron and Felipe Nasr.

2023-porsche-le-mans-hypercar-lmdh-teaser-116
6 of 8 Porsche

The LMDh race cars will compete alongside the wilder LMH cars.

2023-porsche-le-mans-hypercar-lmdh-teaser-110
7 of 8 Porsche

LMDh cars use a 670-hp hybrid system.

2023-porsche-le-mans-hypercar-lmdh-teaser-117
8 of 8 Porsche

Testing should begin in 2022.

