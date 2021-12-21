Porsche's LMDh race car looks awesome

It will be driven by Dane Cameron and Felipe Nasr.
Porsche released the first teasers of its LMDh prototype race car.
It will compete in both the FIA WEC and IMSA SportsCar series.
We can see a light bar, a huge wing and other cool aero elements.
This will mark the return of Porsche to Le Mans in a prototype class.
The car will be driven by Dane Cameron and Felipe Nasr.
The LMDh race cars will compete alongside the wilder LMH cars.
LMDh cars use a 670-hp hybrid system.
Testing should begin in 2022.