Porsche GT4 ePerformance Is Ready to Electrify the Track

It's just a prototype, but few prototypes can move like this.
This is the Porsche GT4 ePerformance.
And here it is with a little less tire smoke. It's a 1,000-plus-horsepower, all-electric race car from Porsche.
Where the fuel tank would normally be up front, there's instead one battery back.
Out back? Another battery pack.
On the floor on the passenger side? You guessed it, another battery pack. The three packs provide 82 kilowatt-hours of energy storage.
The driver's side of the cockpit is all business.
Massive vents above the front wheels keep those brakes cool, but the car uses regeneration to store energy.
Those battery packs, combined with the regenerative braking, provide enough juice for a 30-minute sprint race.
But in qualifying mode, you've only got a few laps worth of power.
It's a hell of a ride. Make sure you read my full impressions!