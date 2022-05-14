X

Porsche GT4 ePerformance Is Ready to Electrify the Track

It's just a prototype, but few prototypes can move like this.

Tim_Stevens.jpg
Tim Stevens
Tim_Stevens.jpg

Tim Stevens

See full bio

2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
1 of 58 Porsche

This is the Porsche GT4 ePerformance.

2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
2 of 58 Porsche

And here it is with a little less tire smoke. It's a 1,000-plus-horsepower, all-electric race car from Porsche.

2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
3 of 58 Porsche

Where the fuel tank would normally be up front, there's instead one battery back.

2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
4 of 58 Porsche

Out back? Another battery pack.

2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
5 of 58 Porsche

On the floor on the passenger side? You guessed it, another battery pack. The three packs provide 82 kilowatt-hours of energy storage.

2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
6 of 58 Porsche

The driver's side of the cockpit is all business. 

2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
7 of 58 Porsche

Massive vents above the front wheels keep those brakes cool, but the car uses regeneration to store energy.

2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
8 of 58 Porsche

Those battery packs, combined with the regenerative braking, provide enough juice for a 30-minute sprint race. 

2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
9 of 58 Porsche

But in qualifying mode, you've only got a few laps worth of power. 

2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
10 of 58 Porsche

It's a hell of a ride. Make sure you read my full impressions!

2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
11 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
12 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
13 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
14 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
15 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
16 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
17 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
18 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
19 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
20 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
21 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
22 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
23 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
24 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
25 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
26 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
27 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
28 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
29 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
30 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
31 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
32 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
33 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
34 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
35 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
36 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
37 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
38 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
39 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
40 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
41 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
42 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
43 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
44 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
45 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
46 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
47 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
48 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
49 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
50 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
51 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
52 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
53 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
54 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
55 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
56 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
57 of 58 Porsche
2022 Porsche GT4 ePerformance
58 of 58 Porsche

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

93 Photos
The 40 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 40 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

80 Photos
2023 Toyota BZ4X Is a Smooth, Comfortable Electric SUV

More Galleries

2023 Toyota BZ4X Is a Smooth, Comfortable Electric SUV

33 Photos
The 51 Best VR Games

More Galleries

The 51 Best VR Games

53 Photos
55 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

More Galleries

55 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

57 Photos
2022 Audi E-Tron GT Looks Super Cool In Tactical Green

More Galleries

2022 Audi E-Tron GT Looks Super Cool In Tactical Green

40 Photos